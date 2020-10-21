Harrison man hit and killed on M-61 early Wednesday

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 32-year-old man from Harrison died after he was hit by a pickup truck early Wednesday.

The man from Harrison was walking east on the south side of M-61 west of Clarwin Road in Clare County’s Hamilton Township when a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado hit him around 6 a.m.

The 32-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead while a 25-year-old from Climax driving the pickup truck was not injured, according to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office.

Police had been dispatched to the same area minutes earlier to investigate reports of a man dressed in dark clothing staggering in the roadway. However, the sheriff’s office did not confirm whether that was the same man who was hit.

Police were continuing to investigate the crash Wednesday evening.

