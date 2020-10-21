Advertisement

Lawsuit challenges mandatory mask rule from Whitmer administration

A new lawsuit is challenging the Whitmer administration's latest face mask order.
A new lawsuit is challenging the Whitmer administration's latest face mask order.(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) - A chiropractor in western Michigan is challenging the state’s mask rule, saying Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s health department has no authority to make masks mandatory.

It’s one of the first lawsuits since the Whitmer administration issued new coronavirus orders following a defeat at the Michigan Supreme Court. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued epidemic orders under the Public Health Act of 1978.

The Michigan Supreme Court struck down the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act, which Whitmer had been using to issue coronavirus orders.

The lawsuit, which was filed by the same attorney who represented Owosso barber Karl Manke, claims the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services can regulate gatherings under state law but can’t order masks.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Semlow Peak Performance Chiropractic in Grand Haven. The Ottawa County Health Department told the clinic that it must follow the state order, but the clinic makes masks optional.

“The Supreme Court has ruled and the Governor should comply with its ruling.  We live in a representative republic and are not ruled by one person. My business is not a health threat to anyone, and we take appropriate precautions in providing our services to patients,” Dr. Kirk Semlow said.

Attorney David Kallman, who is representing the chiropractor, also represented Manke when he faced criminal charges and state licensing violations for reopening his downtown Owosso barbershop last May in violation of Whitmer’s orders at the time.

The Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office dropped all criminal charges against Manke on Monday, but proceedings against his state license to work as a barber continue.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Ecoomist: GM investment, recent supplier expansions point state economy in good direction

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
General Motors' announcement Tuesday of investing millions of dollars into Michigan’s auto factories and plants over the next few years is a strong sign of a rebounding economy, according to a University of Michigan-Flint economist.

News

Genesee County a ‘hotspot’ for COVID-19, as third surge hits

Updated: 13 minutes ago
McLaren Flint's Medical Director of Infection Prevention said the uptick in cases over the last few weeks indicates a third surge of COVID-19.

State

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore marks 50th anniversary Wednesday

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The park was authorized by the National Park Service on Oct. 21, 1970.

Coronavirus

Michigan health officials recommend staying home for Thanksgiving and Christmas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Families should celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas differently this year to avoid spreading COVID-19, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports latest 10,000 new coronavirus cases in record time, 4.5-month high for deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 150,989.

News

Mid Michigan College ballot proposals would expand its district into Gratiot, Isabella counties

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Mid-Michigan College is looking to expand its district into Gratiot and Isabella counties with two proposals that are on November’s ballot.

Crime

Oakland County man accused of running human trafficking ring sent to trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
An Oakland County judge sent 23-year-old Dallas Ephraim Jordan-King to trial on eight charges.

Coronavirus

Whitmer warns Michigan is ‘at a dangerous moment’ with coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
But she didn’t hint at any further mandates or restrictions for the state coming soon.

State

Business leaders call on Michigan government for ‘unity of purpose’ against COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The business leaders' letter says the orders in place now are workable and “we should now focus on deploying them with discipline.”

State

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency offers new phone appointment option

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The appointments will allow people seeking unemployment benefits to discuss or fix a variety of problems with their claims.