Advertisement

Marquette County Sheriff’s truck stolen, crashed Wednesday morning

Sheriff Greg Zyburt’s truck was stolen while he did an early morning interview with Sunny 101.9 radio show, Mark and Walt in the Morning.
Images of Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt's truck after it was stolen and crashed into a ditch while he did an early morning interview on Oct. 21, 2020.
Images of Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt's truck after it was stolen and crashed into a ditch while he did an early morning interview on Oct. 21, 2020.(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff has a message to get out to the public: “Lock your vehicles.”

This after Sheriff Greg Zyburt’s truck was stolen while he did an early morning interview about Saturday’s drug take back day with Sunny 101.9 radio show, Mark and Walt in the Morning.

When Sheriff Zyburt completed his interview, his marked patrol truck was missing, though his keys were hooked onto his belt.

The sheriff thought his road deputies were playing a practical joke on him, so he called his road lieutenant to ask where his truck had been moved. The lieutenant told the sheriff he had no idea what he was talking about, but as they spoke, Marquette County Central Dispatch notified them there was a marked police vehicle in the ditch on Forestville Road.

Image of Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt's truck after it was stolen and crashed into a ditch while he did an early morning interview on Oct. 21, 2020.
Image of Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt's truck after it was stolen and crashed into a ditch while he did an early morning interview on Oct. 21, 2020.(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies drove to that location and the department’s new tracking K-9, Deja, was dispatched to the scene of the crash. Within 10 minutes, Deja was on track and located the suspect in a restroom at the Forestville boat launch.

The suspect was arrested and charged with unlawful driving away of an automobile.

Though Sheriff Zyburt had his keys, there was an extra set of keys inside the patrol vehicle. But, the sheriff’s office said it is unknown how the suspect got into the truck, as the sheriff knows he locked it before his interview.

The sheriff’s office said, “Lesson of the day: If it can happen to the Sheriff, it can happen to you. Lock your vehicles.”

And maybe don’t leave an extra set of keys inside.

Image of Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt's truck after it was stolen and crashed into a ditch while he did an early morning interview on Oct. 21, 2020.
Image of Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt's truck after it was stolen and crashed into a ditch while he did an early morning interview on Oct. 21, 2020.(Marquette County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Business leaders call on Michigan government for ‘unity of purpose’ against COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The business leaders' letter says the orders in place now are workable and “we should now focus on deploying them with discipline.”

State

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency offers new phone appointment option

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The appointments will allow people seeking unemployment benefits to discuss or fix a variety of problems with their claims.

State

11 charged as clergy abuse investigation hits 2-year mark

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Search warrants were executed two years ago as part of the state’s investigation into clergy abuse.

Coronavirus

Michigan nursing homes allowed to offer indoor visitation again

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
While outdoor visits can continue statewide, indoor visits are allowed in all counties except those at risk level E on the MI Safe Start Map.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan nursing homes allowed to offer indoor visitation again

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
While outdoor visits can continue statewide, indoor visits are allowed in all counties except those at risk level E on the MI Safe Start Map.

Coronavirus

Whitmer planning update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She will take part in a live press conference at 1:30 p.m. from Lansing with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive.

Education

Diary of a Virtual Classroom

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Angie Hendershot
The school year started unlike any other...at Beecher's Dailey elementary and schools across our country...When the coronavirus pandemic hit in mid-march -- class was abruptly dismissed...students were sheltering in place and teachers were left scrambling.

News

Union official: $32 million at Flint Assembly bringing changes to GM trucks in 3 years

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Eric Welter said GM is preparing for product changes, but couldn’t discuss any specifics of what is coming or whether any new jobs will be created in Flint.

Education

Students and parents protest failing grades at Ovid-Elsie High School

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Students and parents took to the high school parking lot Tuesday to peacefully demonstrate that what is happening is not OK.

News

Union celebrates $32 million GM investment at Flint Assembly

Updated: 19 hours ago