Advertisement

McLaren Flint doctor says wearing masks, taking precautions will curb COVID-19 increase

McLaren Flint’s Medical Director of Infection Prevention said the uptick in cases over the last few weeks indicates a third surge of COVID-19.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/21/2020) - Genesee County is considered a hot spot for the coronavirus right now.

McLaren Flint’s Medical Director of Infection Prevention said the uptick in cases over the last few weeks indicates a third surge of COVID-19.

Dr. Dennis Cunningham explained the number of cases the County is experiencing right now is similar to the number the County saw at the beginning of the pandemic.

He expects it’ll continue to surge; but Dr. Cunningham said the community’s actions can curb it. We’re in control.

“We could slim this down in the next 7 to 10 days if people really wear the mask and are careful,” he said. “Otherwise, we’re probably going to be having this for the rest of the winter.”

As Medical Director of Infection Prevention for McLaren Flint’s Infectious Disease, Dr. Cunningham oversees the hospital’s policies and treatment guidelines.

He said McLaren’s staff remains well-equipped to handle this uptick in cases, but many people aren’t in need of being hospitalized right now. That’s because it’s mainly younger people being diagnosed with COVID-19 right now.

“So it’s a different group. There’s still cases in nursing homes but we’re not seeing as many of these patients require hospital admission or even a breathing tube,” Dr. Cunningham explained.

That’s one of the many reasons why he said the death rate is lower in Genesee County right now, too.

“We’ve gotten better at managing, we understand now better what to do with helping with breathing, we understand better the role of steroids to decrease inflammation with COVID, we also have some drugs like remdesivir,” Dr. Cunningham said.

While he understands younger people feel invincible and are taking advantage of looser restrictions, he wants them to think of others.

“I worry about them bringing the virus home to their parents, their grandparents and other people who are at higher risk,” he said.

Dr. Cunningham added besides washing your hands and wearing a mask, you should get a flu shot. Because the two illnesses have similar symptoms, he said it’ll be difficult to tell over these next few months which one you have.

Dr. Cunningham also said regardless if you’re sick or have any other health concerns, please don’t hesitate to go to the hospital.

He explained some people aren’t coming in for routine health care, because they’re worried about COVID-19. Dr. Cunningham wants the community to know the hospitals and doctor’s offices are clean and safe. And, not taking care of your health now can lead to issues down the road.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Flint doctor says COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing in Mid-Michigan

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala said Flint-area hospitals are seeing a steep increase in patients needing admission for coronavirus treatment.

State

Lawsuit challenges mandatory mask rule from Whitmer administration

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The lawsuit claims the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services can regulate gatherings under state law but can’t order masks.

Coronavirus

Volunteer in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial dies in Brazil

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
It wasn’t clear whether the volunteer received the vaccine or a placebo shot.

Coronavirus

Michigan health officials recommend staying home for Thanksgiving and Christmas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Families should celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas differently this year to avoid spreading COVID-19, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports latest 10,000 new coronavirus cases in record time, 4.5-month high for deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 150,989.

Coronavirus

COVID cases climb quickly, US tops 60K new infections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
COVID-19 cases could begin to rapidly accelerate in about a week, one health expert says. As the holidays approach, doctors worry gatherings will help drive an already rampant spread. Several states are setting hospitalizations records.

National

CDC redefines COVID-19 close contact, adds brief encounters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC advises anyone who has been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient to quarantine for two weeks.

Coronavirus

Virus spikes have officials looking to shore up hospitals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hospitals around the United States are starting to buckle from a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with several states setting records for the number of people hospitalized and leaders scrambling to find extra beds and staff.

Coronavirus

Whitmer warns Michigan is ‘at a dangerous moment’ with coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
But she didn’t hint at any further mandates or restrictions for the state coming soon.

Coronavirus

Next up in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Multiple vaccine candidates are in final-stage studies in tens of thousands of adults, and scientists are hopeful that the next few months will bring evidence that at least some of them are safe and effective enough for widespread use.