Michigan health officials recommend staying home for Thanksgiving and Christmas

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Families should celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas differently this year to avoid spreading COVID-19, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

State health officials released a set of holiday gathering recommendations on Wednesday, including one calling for people to stay home and host virtual gatherings instead of large in-person gatherings of family and friends.

“Celebrating the holiday season with family and friends is one of our most cherished traditions,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Even though the way we celebrate may have to be different, the guidance issued today shows there are still many ways to spend quality time with family and friends safely during this festive season.”

For families who still decide to gather, health officials offered the following safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public places.

Stay 6 feet away from everyone who is not from your household.

Wash hands often.

Stay away from anyone who is sick.

Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth.

Limit the number of people in areas where food is prepared.

Avoid potluck gatherings or have one person serve all shareable food.

Any holiday gatherings should be hosted outdoors if possible or in a well ventilated area indoors. Michigan’s gathering limit of 10 people not from the same household remains in effect.

