Advertisement

Michigan health officials recommend staying home for Thanksgiving and Christmas

Planning COVID-19 friendly Thanksgiving dinners
Planning COVID-19 friendly Thanksgiving dinners(KY3)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Families should celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas differently this year to avoid spreading COVID-19, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

State health officials released a set of holiday gathering recommendations on Wednesday, including one calling for people to stay home and host virtual gatherings instead of large in-person gatherings of family and friends.

“Celebrating the holiday season with family and friends is one of our most cherished traditions,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Even though the way we celebrate may have to be different, the guidance issued today shows there are still many ways to spend quality time with family and friends safely during this festive season.”

For families who still decide to gather, health officials offered the following safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public places.
  • Stay 6 feet away from everyone who is not from your household.
  • Wash hands often.
  • Stay away from anyone who is sick.
  • Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Limit the number of people in areas where food is prepared.
  • Avoid potluck gatherings or have one person serve all shareable food.

Any holiday gatherings should be hosted outdoors if possible or in a well ventilated area indoors. Michigan’s gathering limit of 10 people not from the same household remains in effect.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

McLaren Flint doctor says wearing masks, taking precautions will curb COVID-19 increase

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
McLaren Flint's Medical Director of Infection Prevention said the uptick in cases over the last few weeks indicates a third surge of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Flint doctor says COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing in Mid-Michigan

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala said Flint-area hospitals are seeing a steep increase in patients needing admission for coronavirus treatment.

State

Lawsuit challenges mandatory mask rule from Whitmer administration

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The lawsuit claims the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services can regulate gatherings under state law but can’t order masks.

Coronavirus

Volunteer in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial dies in Brazil

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
It wasn’t clear whether the volunteer received the vaccine or a placebo shot.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports latest 10,000 new coronavirus cases in record time, 4.5-month high for deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 150,989.

Coronavirus

COVID cases climb quickly, US tops 60K new infections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
COVID-19 cases could begin to rapidly accelerate in about a week, one health expert says. As the holidays approach, doctors worry gatherings will help drive an already rampant spread. Several states are setting hospitalizations records.

National

CDC redefines COVID-19 close contact, adds brief encounters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC advises anyone who has been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient to quarantine for two weeks.

Coronavirus

Virus spikes have officials looking to shore up hospitals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hospitals around the United States are starting to buckle from a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with several states setting records for the number of people hospitalized and leaders scrambling to find extra beds and staff.

Coronavirus

Whitmer warns Michigan is ‘at a dangerous moment’ with coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
But she didn’t hint at any further mandates or restrictions for the state coming soon.

Coronavirus

Next up in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Multiple vaccine candidates are in final-stage studies in tens of thousands of adults, and scientists are hopeful that the next few months will bring evidence that at least some of them are safe and effective enough for widespread use.