Michigan reports latest 10,000 new coronavirus cases in record time, 4.5-month high for deaths

This graph from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shows a recent increase in the seven-day average of coronavirus cases.
This graph from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shows a recent increase in the seven-day average of coronavirus cases.(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan passed another milestone of 10,000 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday in record time.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 150,989. That is the ninth straight day with an increase of more than 1,200 newly confirmed cases of the illness.

Michigan crossed the threshold of 140,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Oct. 15 and added 10,000 more cases in just six days. That ties a record for the shortest stretch between 10,000-case milestones with the increase from 10,000 to 20,000 cases from April 3 through 6.

State health officials also reported 33 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 7,086. That is the highest daily increase in deaths since June 6 and the ninth straight day with 10 or more deaths.

The Genesee County Health Department reported its fourth daily increase in coronavirus cases above 90 so far with month with 91 on Wednesday. Genesee County now has seen more than 50 new cases on 18 out of the past 26 days.

After setting a record on Monday with 81 new coronavirus cases, the Saginaw County Health Department reported a significant drop in newly confirmed cases with 25 on Tuesday and 20 on Wednesday.

Statewide, coronavirus diagnostic testing topped dropped back to just over 35,000 on Tuesday after topping 50,000 on Monday for the second time on record. The percentage of positive tests increased to 5.73% -- the fourth day out of the past five above 5%.

The number of people hospitalized with a confirmed or probable case of coronavirus continued increasing Wednesday, reaching a several month high of 1,209. That is 32 higher than Tuesday and includes 987 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators increased by six on Wednesday 112 while the number of patients in intensive care remained the same at 273.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

  • Genesee, 5,225 cases and 299 deaths, which is an increase of 99 cases and one death.
  • Saginaw, 3,280 cases, 145 deaths and 1,897 patients recovered, which is an increase of 20 cases, one death and four recoveries.
  • Arenac, 81 cases, three deaths and 52 recoveries, which is an increase of three recoveries.
  • Bay, 1,153 cases, 57 deaths and 941 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case and six recoveries.
  • Clare, 202 cases, nine deaths and 88 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases, one death and five recoveries.
  • Gladwin, 146 cases, two deaths and 77 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and four recoveries.
  • Gratiot, 359 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Huron, 216 cases, five deaths and 182 recoveries, which is an increase of nine recoveries.
  • Iosco, 225 cases, 14 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Isabella, 836 cases, 15 deaths and 585 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and 37 recoveries.
  • Lapeer, 690 cases, 37 deaths and 452 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.
  • Midland, 718 cases, 14 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases and one death.
  • Ogemaw, 77 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Oscoda, 35 cases, one death and 22 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 116 cases, five deaths and 67 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and four recoveries.
  • Sanilac, 169 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of five cases.
  • Shiawassee, 612 cases, 32 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases and 28 recoveries.
  • Tuscola, 530 cases, 34 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

