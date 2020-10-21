Advertisement

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency offers new phone appointment option

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is offering a new option for workers to set telephone appointments with a representative beginning Wednesday.

The appointments, which can be set up to one week in advance, will allow people seeking unemployment benefits to discuss or fix a variety of problems with their claims, including:

  • Filing under the wrong Social Security Number.
  • Determining why claims are inactive.
  • Inability to certify claims for all weeks necessary.
  • Claims already filed under someone’s name.
  • The website doesn’t have a link to file a claim.

“We’re excited to offer this additional option for customer service,” said Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Steve Gray. “This new scheduling system is another tool to help us ensure continued service to Michigan’s residents who are facing unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The agency is planning to offer up to 800 appointments per day while its branch offices around the state remain closed.

Appointments, which should last less than 20 minutes, are available from 8:15 a.m. to 4:25 p.m. Monday through Friday. Workers can sign up for an appointment online and an unemployment agency agent will call the phone number listed at that day and time from 1-866-500-0017.

Workers will be asked for their Social Security number and driver’s license or state ID card number at the beginning of the call.

