Oakland County man accused of running human trafficking ring sent to trial

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Pontiac man is heading to trial on charges accusing him of running a large human trafficking ring in several Metro Detroit communities.

An Oakland County judge sent 23-year-old Dallas Ephraim Jordan-King to trial on eight charges. His bond was revoked and he was ordered to remain in the Oakland County Jail until the trial after he allegedly cut off a tether and fled for several weeks.

Investigators say Jordan-King used at least nine victims for sex trafficking and prostitution around Oakland County from July 2018 through Oct. 5, 2019. Auburn Hills police say he befriended young college-aged woman, groomed them for paid sexual activity and trafficked them.

Jordan-King is facing trial on the following charges:

One count of forced labor or commercial sex, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Three counts of pandering, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

One count of accepting the earnings of prostitution, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

One count of transportation for prostitution, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

One count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

One count of felony firearm, a two-year felony.

Jordan-King also is facing charges for an unrelated child pornography case, which includes another felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

