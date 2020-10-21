Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore marks 50th anniversary Wednesday

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One of Michigan’s most iconic landmarks is turning 50.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Wednesday. The park was authorized by the National Park Service on Oct. 21, 1970.

According to the National Parks Service, the park gets its name from one dune in particular. They called it the mother bear, which is perched along the edge of another large dune that at one time resembled a sleeping bear.

