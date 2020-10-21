Advertisement

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore marks 50th anniversary Wednesday

Meghan Boertman was the 50 millionth visitor to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. She is pictured with her husband Spencer, children Jacoby and Levi, and Deputy Superintendent Tom Ulrich. (photo by National Park Service)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One of Michigan’s most iconic landmarks is turning 50.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Wednesday. The park was authorized by the National Park Service on Oct. 21, 1970.

According to the National Parks Service, the park gets its name from one dune in particular. They called it the mother bear, which is perched along the edge of another large dune that at one time resembled a sleeping bear.

