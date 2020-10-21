Advertisement

UIA offers one-on-one phone assistance for some struggling with unemployment filing issues

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATE, Mich. (WJRT) -< “It’s been a nightmare,” said Lapeer resident, Jenny Miteen.

That’s how Jenny Miteen describes her months long experience-- trying to complete her filing for unemployment benefits.

A nightmare she thought she would finally wake up from when she learned of new appointment phone line now being offered by the State of Michigan for people who may need one-on-one support.

“I was so excited because I thought maybe I could actually get through to somebody that would be able because I figured they had it done by department. So I logged on instantly to try to get an appointment,”

Miteen soon found out that wouldn’t be easy as she hoped.

“It gave me the list of the reasons to have an appointment, so I was like I’m going to try and get one anyhow so I went to the next spot and it says if your reason is not one of the reasons listed, you will not be able to have an appointment”

Reasons include: if you filed under the wrong Social Security number.

If your claim is inactive.

You are unable to certify for all weeks needed.

You need to file a claim, but there is already one in your name.

And if you do not have the link in MiWAM to file a claim.

“Nothing in regards to having gotten paid yet,” Miteen said.

So that means Miteen will have to continue to wait for her unemployment benefits to finally kick in.

“I’m lucky enough that I have a husband that’s deemed an essential worker so we do have his paycheck, but we’ve gone through all of our savings. Everything,” Miteen said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Flushing police looking for person of interest in assault case

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police were called for a fight and believe the man pictured is one of two men who assaulted the victim.

News

Economist: GM investment a strong sign of rebounding economy

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Indoor visits allowed at Michigan nursing homes again

Updated: 17 minutes ago

News

Harrison man hit and killed on M-61 early Wednesday

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The man from Harrison was walking east on the south side of M-61 west of Clarwin Road when a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado hit him around 6 a.m.

Latest News

News

UIA offers one-on-one help for some workers seeking unemployment benefits help

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

Vernon Township voters get ballots with wrong school board race

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Every clerk knows issues will arise, but one problem in Shiawassee County could eventually lead to a recount.

News

Indoor visitation allowed at care facilities as coronavirus cases peak in Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
Although families have been allowed to safely visit outdoors since September, Governor Whitmer went a step further Wednesday by allowing indoor visitation at residential care facilities for the first time in about seven months.

Coronavirus

Residential care facilities, residents excited for eased restrictions on indoor visitation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Bullion
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an order early Wednesday, allowing for indoor visitation at residential care facilities state wide.

Economy

Ecoomist: GM investment, recent supplier expansions point state economy in good direction

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
General Motors' announcement Tuesday of investing millions of dollars into Michigan’s auto factories and plants over the next few years is a strong sign of a rebounding economy, according to a University of Michigan-Flint economist.

News

Genesee County a ‘hotspot’ for COVID-19, as third surge hits

Updated: 1 hours ago
McLaren Flint's Medical Director of Infection Prevention said the uptick in cases over the last few weeks indicates a third surge of COVID-19.