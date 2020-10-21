UIA offers one-on-one phone assistance for some struggling with unemployment filing issues

STATE, Mich. (WJRT) -< “It’s been a nightmare,” said Lapeer resident, Jenny Miteen.

That’s how Jenny Miteen describes her months long experience-- trying to complete her filing for unemployment benefits.

A nightmare she thought she would finally wake up from when she learned of new appointment phone line now being offered by the State of Michigan for people who may need one-on-one support.

“I was so excited because I thought maybe I could actually get through to somebody that would be able because I figured they had it done by department. So I logged on instantly to try to get an appointment,”

Miteen soon found out that wouldn’t be easy as she hoped.

“It gave me the list of the reasons to have an appointment, so I was like I’m going to try and get one anyhow so I went to the next spot and it says if your reason is not one of the reasons listed, you will not be able to have an appointment”

Reasons include: if you filed under the wrong Social Security number.

If your claim is inactive.

You are unable to certify for all weeks needed.

You need to file a claim, but there is already one in your name.

And if you do not have the link in MiWAM to file a claim.

“Nothing in regards to having gotten paid yet,” Miteen said.

So that means Miteen will have to continue to wait for her unemployment benefits to finally kick in.

“I’m lucky enough that I have a husband that’s deemed an essential worker so we do have his paycheck, but we’ve gone through all of our savings. Everything,” Miteen said.

