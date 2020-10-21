University of Michigan freshman facing more challenges after stay-home order

Ann Arbor, Mich. (WJRT) - An emergency stay-in-place order is in place for University of Michigan students in Ann Arbor to stop what the health department is calling a critical situation with COVID-19.

Students must stay in for the next two weeks unless they are going to class, accessing dining, or doing other approved work.

ABC12 spoke to one University of Michigan freshman from Grand Blanc about starting his college career during such a turbulent time.

“I think back to all the years past when I attended Michigan football games, and this would’ve been my first year doing that as a student," Daniel Rubin said.

Rubin is a big sports fan, but rooting on Michigan at the Big House wasn’t all he was looking forward to in his first year as an undergrad.

Like many his age, he wanted to meet people in as many ways as possible.

“Unfortunately, that’s just not what we can do this year,” Rubin said.

Even so, he’s been making the best of the situation by spending time watching sports and playing tennis with his roommate.

“I just have to stay positive and be happy with what I have and eventually, this will all get better, and I’ll be able to go to in-person classes, and I won’t have to worry about getting these sorts of crazy e-mails from the school about new cases and all that,” Rubin said.

On Tuesday, however, those e-mails kept piling on. The local Health Department announcing a two-week stay-home order for University of Michigan students who make up 61 percent of Washtenaw County’s new cases.

“It’s going to be stressful. I mean the dimensions of my dorm room are 15x12, and then there’s two of us, so there’s not really a lot of space,” Rubin said.

Even with the added stress for the next couple of weeks, Rubin is hoping this helps bring cases down so can stay on campus next semester.

As for Michigan football and large social gatherings...

“Definitely hoping that in the next year or two, we will be able to do some of that, and I can make up for some of these missed freshman-year experiences," Rubin said.

To read the entire stay-in-place order from the Washtenaw County Health Department, click here.

