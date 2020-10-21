Advertisement

Volunteer in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial dies in Brazil

‘We can confirm that all required review processes have been followed’
A volunteer in Brazil's trial of an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine dies.
A volunteer in Brazil's trial of an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine dies.(Source: AP Photo/Alastair Grant, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A volunteer in AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine trial has died in Brazil, but the trail will continue.

The announcement comes from Anvisa, Brazil’s health agency.

It wasn’t clear whether the volunteer received the vaccine or a placebo shot. About a third of the people in the U.S. version of the trail are injected with a saline placebo.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine, developed with Britain’s Oxford University, is being tested in tens of thousands of volunteers around the world.

“We cannot comment on individual cases in an ongoing trial of the Oxford vaccine as we adhere strictly to medical confidentiality and clinical trial regulations, but we can confirm that all required review processes have been followed,” a statement from the drugmaker said.

Vaccine experts say volunteers in clinical trials can become ill or die for any number of reasons, and they may not be related to the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Ecoomist: GM investment, recent supplier expansions point state economy in good direction

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
General Motors' announcement Tuesday of investing millions of dollars into Michigan’s auto factories and plants over the next few years is a strong sign of a rebounding economy, according to a University of Michigan-Flint economist.

News

Genesee County a ‘hotspot’ for COVID-19, as third surge hits

Updated: 13 minutes ago
McLaren Flint's Medical Director of Infection Prevention said the uptick in cases over the last few weeks indicates a third surge of COVID-19.

State

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore marks 50th anniversary Wednesday

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The park was authorized by the National Park Service on Oct. 21, 1970.

National

Hurricane Epsilon rapidly strengthens into Category 3 storm

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th of this very busy Atlantic season, was moving toward Bermuda on Wednesday.

National

Giuliani caught in hotel bedroom scene in new ‘Borat’ film

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The scene in a New York hotel room in July is broken up when Baron Cohen, as his fictional journalist character Borat, bursts into the room screaming at Giuliani.

Latest News

State

Lawsuit challenges mandatory mask rule from Whitmer administration

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The lawsuit claims the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services can regulate gatherings under state law but can’t order masks.

Coronavirus

Michigan health officials recommend staying home for Thanksgiving and Christmas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Families should celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas differently this year to avoid spreading COVID-19, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

National

Arizona marijuana industry pushes to pass Prop 207 in November

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

Unknown group sends Democratic voters intimidating emails

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
It is against federal law to intimidate voters, and officials in the affected areas are working with FBI and Homeland Security to find out who is behind the emails.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports latest 10,000 new coronavirus cases in record time, 4.5-month high for deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 150,989.