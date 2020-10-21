Advertisement

Whitmer planning update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Wednesday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a video.(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Wednesday afternoon.

She will take part in a live press conference at 1:30 p.m. from Lansing with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive.

This will be Whitmer’s first live press conference on coronavirus in October. She hasn’t hosted a press conference since September, before the Michigan Supreme Court invalidated the law Whitmer had been using to issue coronavirus orders.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services since has started issuing orders under a separate law passed in 1978.

