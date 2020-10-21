Whitmer planning update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Wednesday afternoon.

She will take part in a live press conference at 1:30 p.m. from Lansing with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive.

This will be Whitmer’s first live press conference on coronavirus in October. She hasn’t hosted a press conference since September, before the Michigan Supreme Court invalidated the law Whitmer had been using to issue coronavirus orders.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services since has started issuing orders under a separate law passed in 1978.

