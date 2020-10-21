Advertisement

Woman’s obituary: In lieu of flowers ‘do not vote for Trump’

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An obituary for a Minneapolis-area woman who died at age 93 included one specific request for her mourners: Do not vote for Donald Trump.

Georgia May Adkins, of Inver Grove Heights, died of a stroke on Sept. 28 at United Hospital in St. Paul.

A pair of obituaries published in the St. Paul Pioneer Press included details of how she wanted to be cremated and then honored with an Oct. 16 church service under COVID-19 protocols. And she preferred that her friends and family not patronize a florist.

“In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump,” her Oct. 11 obituary read.

The request made the rounds on social media, attracting admiration from some and condemnation from others, the Pioneer Press reported. On Facebook, a grandchild, Amber Westman, joined in on one of the conversations and said her grandmother was “fierce everyday and remains so through her legacy!”

Adkins was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Thomas Adkins, and her first husband, Edward Donald Wille, as well as a sister, son, daughter and stepdaughter. She is survived by three daughters, a son, two stepdaughters, 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Flushing police looking for person of interest in assault case

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police were called for a fight and believe the man pictured is one of two men who assaulted the victim.

News

Economist: GM investment a strong sign of rebounding economy

Updated: 11 minutes ago

State

UIA offers one-on-one phone assistance for some struggling with unemployment filing issues

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Help is on the way for those workers frustrated by the inability to file and receive their unemployment benefits in a timely manner. A new appointment phone line has been set up for claimants requiring one-on-one support.

News

Indoor visits allowed at Michigan nursing homes again

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Harrison man hit and killed on M-61 early Wednesday

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The man from Harrison was walking east on the south side of M-61 west of Clarwin Road when a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado hit him around 6 a.m.

News

UIA offers one-on-one help for some workers seeking unemployment benefits help

Updated: 20 minutes ago

National

Francis becomes 1st pope to endorse same-sex civil unions

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions in a feature-length documentary called “Francesco.”

National

Father James Martin on pope, same-sex civil unions

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Pope Francis has endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pontiff.

National Politics

Pandemic relief faces uncertainty in postelection session

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill have taken a modest step forward, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Donald Trump’s most powerful Senate ally, is pressing the White House not to move ahead right now.

National Politics

Democrats to boycott Barrett vote at Senate Judiciary

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate is planning a rare weekend session to push the nominee toward confirmation on Monday.