Burton family pleads for the return of dad’s stolen ashes

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s a thought that brings Aimee Brown tears.

“It terrifies me to think that my dad might be thrown in the garbage. That breaks my heart,” she said.

Brown’s dad, Michael Lousey, died one year ago this past Tuesday after battling lung cancer for two years. On the one-year anniversary of his death, his family planned to honor the Vietnam veteran by burying his ashes at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

They picked up his ashes Tuesday and left them in the vehicle for an early trip the cemetery Wednesday.

“But when we went to go get the cremains out of the car, they were gone,” Brown said.

Family and friends spent the day searching the neighborhood for the box without success.

“We are afraid that the box is going to end up in the garbage and nobody is going to realize what it is. So if you just kind of keep an look out for the box, in your yard. Maybe somebody threw it your garbage can passing by just anything out of the ordinary,” Brown said.

She said they won’t ask any questions. They don’t care why the person took the box. They just want their dad home.

“We just want to lay him to rest. My brother, my sister, my mom. His grandkids. We just want to lay him to rest,” Brown said.

