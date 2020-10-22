Advertisement

Election officials: Ballot processing, results could take days

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s Office is urging voters to be patient once polls close election night.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s Office is urging voters to be patient once polls close election night.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s Office is urging voters to be patient once polls close election night.

Because of the unprecedented number of absentee ballots to be processed with this year’s election – results are likely to take days following election day.

“Four years ago, we had about 7,500 total voters in Hamtramck show up at the polls, and I had 800 absentee ballots. I already have 5,500 ballots out and 3,000 back,” said Hamtramck City Clerk August Gitschlag.

Gitschlag -- in a news conference with election officials across the state Thursday teold voters to have patience election night and that results will not be finalized that night either.

“In other states like Florida, they start counting the ballots as soon as they hit the window. They run them through. We don’t do that. They sit until election day, so all that counting is done election day, so that’s where it could take some time,” Gitschlag said.

And there’s more to counting a ballot than just putting it through a machine.

“They have to be removed from the envelopes, they have to be straightened out, and prepared to go into the tabulators, you have to flatten the ballots out,” said Heaster Wheeler, Assistant Michigan Secretary of State.

By election day, 8 million voters are projected to be registered in the state. 5.5 million voters are expected to vote in the upcoming election. 3 million voters have requested absentee ballots already. 1.8 million of those ballots have been returned.

So what kind of timeline might you expect for complete results?

“We’ll likely take 80 hours. We’re asking the public to be prepared. Friday November 6 is likely to be the day we have 100 percent accuracy,” Wheeler said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State Legislature

State business leaders call on legislature for unified, sustained response to COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Dozens of business leaders and organizations in the state have signed an open letter to lawmakers and Governor Gretchen Whitmer – calling for a sustained and unified response to COVID-19.

News

Genesee County health director explains coronavirus surge, possible data error

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Education

Michigan State University to increase in-person classes in January, skip spring break

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. said the school will offer 400 in-person classes for the spring semester, up from 40 in the fall.

Crime

Reward offered after farmer lost $500,000 worth of silage to alleged sabotage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The dairy farmer found pieces of metal attached to corn stalks with blue zip ties in three fields located in Bay and Arenac counties.

Latest News

News

Presidential memo brings new hope for salaried Delphi retiree pension plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Thursday directing his cabinet to bring recommendations for restoring the salaried retiree pension plan within 90 days.

State

Michigan reports fourth-highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases, most deaths since May

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the fourth-highest daily increase in the number of cases on Thursday with 1,873.

Coronavirus

Michigan regulators to decide on key nursing home COVID-19 policies by Nov. 15

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
New legislation signed into law Thursday requires two Michigan agencies to maintain oversight of nursing homes and long-term care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic while implementing a series of key policies.

Coronavirus

Whitmer signs COVID-19 workplace protections into law

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A centerpiece of the legislation signed Thursday imposes requirements on businesses to protect workers from COVID-19 on the job.

Local

CT scanner to screen carry-on luggage at Bishop International Airport

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The compact CT scanner provides a 3-D image of baggage contents for screeners to better detect and assess potential threats.

CT scanner at Bishop airport

Updated: 6 hours ago
The TSA is deploying a new CT scanner for carry-on luggage at Bishop International Airport in Flint.