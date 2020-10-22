JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

Some rain and thundershowers rolled across the ABC12 viewing area during the wee hours of our Wednesday giving us a damp and dreary start to the day. As promised, we got into some sunshine for the afternoon, and temperatures popped through the 50s. That is right where we should be. Overnight, another batch of rain will be moving in across lower Michigan. Temperatures for the rest of the night will hold relatively steady in the upper 30s north, to the middle 40s across the south.

Some widespread rains look to be a good bet for Thursday. During the afternoon, the focus of the rain will shift to the north, so the southern parts of Mid-Michigan could tap into some afternoon sunshine. As a result, we will have quite a temperature spread with readings ranging from near 50 northwest of the Bay, to the lower 60s where some sun manages to shine. Temperatures Thursday night will be steady, to slowly rising as an increasing southerly wind draws warmer air into the region.

More rain is expected for Friday as a pretty strong cold front cuts across the state. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible too. Highs for the day will range from the 60s north, to the lower 70s south. Those high temperatures will probably occur by midday or so. As the front moves off to the east during the afternoon, our strong winds will shift in from the northwest, and our temperatures will start to fall. Sharply cooler air will stick around through the weekend as highs hold in the 40s. - JR