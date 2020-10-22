Advertisement

Michigan Department of Transportation preparing snowplows for winter

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Over the last week, northern Michigan was hit with winter weather already.

While the snow is still holding off in Mid-Michigan, it’s not too far away. The Michigan Department of Transportation already is preparing for the winter season.

Salt orders happen multiple times each year, because it’s one of the most important materials used by the road crews. The amount ordered is determined by data collected over the last five years and the amount of salt left over from the previous year.

They also use data from the National Weather Service and surrounding road crews to determine where to deploy manpower.

The ABC12 First Alert Weather team will be giving their predictions on the upcoming winter on Nov. 5. Hear more about what they expect to see and how to prepare for it.

