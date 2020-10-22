Advertisement

Michigan regulators to decide on key nursing home COVID-19 policies by Nov. 15

Republicans mostly pleased with new indoor visitation policy for nursing homes
Michigan nursing homes are allowing indoor visits again.
Michigan nursing homes are allowing indoor visits again.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - New legislation signed into law Thursday requires two Michigan agencies to maintain oversight of nursing homes and long-term care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic while implementing a series of key policies.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a law Thursday requiring the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to evaluate the operations, outcomes and performance of facilities related to COVID-19.

The departments also must work together on setting a statewide visitation policy for nursing homes around the state, along with plans for COVID-19 testing and establishing dedicated recovery facilities. Those measures and other key goals are due by Nov. 15.

Whitmer previously issued orders for both state departments and long-term care facilities to follow during the coronavirus pandemic, but the Michigan Supreme Court ruled the law she used to make the orders is unconstitutional and the orders cannot be enforced as laws.

The Republican-led Michigan Legislature approved a number of bills during a late-night session last week transforming many of Whitmer’s orders into state laws, including some bills covering nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a new policy Wednesday that allows nursing homes to begin indoor visits for the first time in seven months on Oct. 26. Facilities in counties that are not at the highest risk level for COVID-19 spread and that haven’t confirmed a case of the illness in two weeks can participate.

Visitors are required to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from residents, wear a face covering and take a basic health screening for COVID-19 symptoms before they enter the facility.

Republican lawmakers called the new nursing home visitation policy “a step in the right direction.” State Rep. Bronna Kahle of Adrian said the lack of indoor visits since March could contribute to cognitive decline or depression for elderly residents.

“Over the past several months, I have worked closely with those involved in administering long-term care facilities, and the realities on the ground have been quite severe and tragic for our loved ones residing in these facilities,” she said. “Almost everyone I had conversations with stressed the importance of permitting indoor visitations to help offset the acceleration of degenerative cognitive conditions and depression.”

Kahle remains concerned about linking facilities' ability to offer indoor visits to the MI Safe Start map, which determines the risk of coronavirus spread based on the number of new cases per million people and percentage of positive tests. She would rather link nursing home visits to county COVID-19 data.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

What it’s like to lose sense of smell, taste due to COVID

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Some of those suffering from that symptom say they can feel its effects even months after their original diagnosis.

Coronavirus

US regulators, experts take up thorny vaccine study issues

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration may have to decide by year’s end whether to allow use of the first vaccines against the virus.

Coronavirus

Whitmer signs COVID-19 workplace protections into law

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A centerpiece of the legislation signed Thursday imposes requirements on businesses to protect workers from COVID-19 on the job.

Coronavirus

Southwest to resume selling every seat on flights

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
In an earnings report released Thursday, Southwest cited findings by medical and aviation organizations as a reason for resuming normal sales.

Latest News

Coronavirus

What it's like to lose smell due to COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
While cough, shortness of breath and fever have characterized COVID-19, the CDC also lists "new loss of taste or smell" as one of the common symptoms, too.

Health

Nurse is working to improve patient care

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
When a nurse saw she was spending hours away from patients looking for the right tools, she decided to take matters into her own hands. See the invention she created that could improve patient care around the country.

Coronavirus

Middle schooler threatened with arrest for missing less than 2 hours of virtual class

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KGO Staff
The school principal says the incident is the result of new California guidelines which require districts to keep a closer eye on student attendance.

Coronavirus

Officials outline Moderna coronavirus vaccine trial progress

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
During a visit to a Moderna coronavirus vaccine trial Wednesday, the chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed said a vaccine could be ready by December.

Coronavirus

Residential care facilities, residents excited for eased restrictions on indoor visitation

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an order early Wednesday, allowing for indoor visitation at residential care facilities state wide.

Coronavirus

McLaren Flint doctor says wearing masks, taking precautions will curb COVID-19 increase

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
McLaren Flint's Medical Director of Infection Prevention said the uptick in cases over the last few weeks indicates a third surge of COVID-19.