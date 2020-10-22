Michigan reports fourth-highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases, most deaths since May

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The numbers of newly confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths attributed to the illness in Michigan continued climbing rapidly on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the fourth-highest daily increase in the number of cases on Thursday with 1,873. Only the increases 1,953 in April and two days with more than 2,000 new cases last week were higher.

State health officials also reported 43 more deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, which is the highest daily increase since May 30.

Thursday’s count of new COVID-19 cases brings the statewide total to 152,862. That also marks the 10th straight day with an increase of more than 1,200 newly confirmed cases of the illness.

The 43 coronavirus deaths reported Thursday bring the statewide total to 7,129. About three quarters of those deaths -- 31 -- came after a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The Genesee County Health Department reported its smallest increase in coronavirus cases this week with 64 cases on Wednesday. Genesee County now has seen more than 50 new cases on 19 out of the past 27 days.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported its second-highest daily coronavirus increase on Thursday with 70 new cases. That is behind only Monday’s increase of 81 new cases for the most in a single day.

Statewide, coronavirus diagnostic testing rebounded back to nearly 45,500 on Wednesday after topping 50,000 on Monday for the second time on record and dropping to nearly 38,000 on Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests fell back to 4.93% -- only the second day out of the past six below 5%.

The number of people hospitalized with a confirmed or probable case of coronavirus dropped by 11 on Thursday to a total of 1,198. That includes 993 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of six from Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators stayed the same Thursday at 112 while the number of patients in intensive care increased by 22 to a total of 295.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 5,278 cases and 302 deaths, which is an increase of 53 cases and three deaths.

Saginaw, 3,350 cases, 147 deaths and 1,897 patients recovered, which is an increase of 70 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 81 cases, three deaths and 52 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 1,178 cases, 59 deaths and 956 patients recovered, which is an increase of 25 cases, two deaths and 15 recoveries.

Clare, 214 cases, nine deaths and 88 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Gladwin, 151 cases, two deaths and 77 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Gratiot, 368 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Huron, 216 cases, five deaths and 182 recoveries, which is no change.

Iosco, 227 cases, 14 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Isabella, 847 cases, 15 deaths and 585 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Lapeer, 700 cases, 37 deaths and 452 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Midland, 745 cases, 14 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is an increase of 27 cases.

Ogemaw, 78 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 35 cases, one death and 22 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 121 cases, five deaths and 67 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Sanilac, 168 cases and six deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 625 cases, 32 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Tuscola, 533 cases, 35 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.