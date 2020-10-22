Michigan State University to increase in-person classes in January, skip spring break

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University is planning to increase in-person classes and open dorms starting in January, but will skip spring break.

MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. said in a letter Thursday to students, faculty and staff that the school will offer 400 in-person classes for the spring semester, up from 40 in the fall.

To accommodate students, 2,500 single occupancy residence-hall spaces will be opened.

MSU was the first public university in Michigan to halt in-person classes in March and advise students to leave East Lansing and attend from home. However, the college town has seen several student-caused spikes in coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.