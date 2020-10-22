Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Miller Road

Police say an SUV turned left into the motorcycle’s path
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist died and one other person was injured after a crash on Miller Road near the I-75 interchange on Wednesday.

The crash was reported around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of Miller Road and Claude Avenue just west of I-75.

A 26-year-old man from Flint was riding a motorcycle east on Miller Road when a 78-year-old Howell man driving an SUV made a left turn into his path from Miller Road to Claude Avenue, according to the Flint Township Police Department.

The motorcyclist died of injuries sustained in the crash. A 77-year-old woman from Howell riding in the SUV suffered minor injuries while the 78-year-old driver was not injured.

Police were still investigating the crash on Thursday. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Flint Township police at 810-600-3250.

