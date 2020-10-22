Advertisement

NorthGate completes purchase of Lowe’s store on Corunna Road, adding new jobs

The company plans to increase total employment to more than 300 in the Flint area
The company will be expanding its operations at the site to include warehousing, processing and packaging.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - NorthGate officially completed the purchase of a former Lowe’s store in Flint Township and plans to create dozens of jobs by expanding its packaging and supply chain business.

NorthGate, which is based on Corunna Road less than two miles from the facility, hopes to begin operations at the site within the next couple months. The company anticipates hiring 30 to 75 people over the next six months to staff the new location.

“For the past year, we have been working on securing another location,” said NorthGate owner and CEO Andy Goggins. “Our goal the entire time has been to find a building within Genesee County and, ideally, in Flint."

The expansion will increase NorthGate’s total employment at four Flint-area locations to more than 300 workers. The added space will provide the company room to work with existing customers and prepare for any new business.

“Anytime a vacant facility can be repurposed for new business activity and additional employment opportunities become available as a result, we consider that a win for our region,” said Tim Herman, CEO of the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce. “Moreover, NorthGate’s expanding footprint here delivers a solid message that Flint & Genesee is indeed a great place to grow a business.”

Goggins said the future of NorthGate appears strong despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic recession.

“The past few months have been very difficult, but we are confident that better days are ahead,” he said. "This new building and other strategic changes are our demonstration to customers that we are ready for more business, and to our community that we will continue to provide the jobs Flint needs.”

