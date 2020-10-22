Advertisement

Presidential memo brings new hope for salaried Delphi retiree pension plan

President Trump is asking his cabinet for ways to restore the pension plan within 90 days
Former Delphi plant in Flint.
Former Delphi plant in Flint.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WJRT) - President Donald Trump gave new hope for salaried Delphi retirees who have battled in court over their pension plan for 11 years.

Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Thursday directing his cabinet to bring recommendations for restoring the salaried retiree pension plan within 90 days. The fix, which may require additional legislative or administrative actions, should be implemented in 180 days.

More than 20,000 Delphi retirees lost a significant part of their pension in 2009 during the General Motors bankruptcy. The government-run Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. terminated the salaried retiree pension but continued the unionized hourly retiree pension plan.

Salaried retirees then filed a lawsuit against the federal pension agency in U.S. District Court and the case has not been settled.

Some retirees lost 30% to 70% of their monthly pension payments after the bankruptcy was completed, which amounted to $1,700 per month in some cases. The Delphi Salaried Retirees Association is fighting to restore full benefits for its members.

Delphi was the auto parts arm of General Motors for decades and operated plants in Mid-Michigan.

