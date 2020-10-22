Advertisement

Reward offered after farmer lost $500,000 worth of silage to alleged sabotage

Metal pieces attached to cornstalks with zip ties contaminated the harvest from 1,000 acres
Police say these pieces of metal were attached to a dairy farmer's corn stalks in Bay and Arenac counties in an alleged act of sabotage.
Police say these pieces of metal were attached to a dairy farmer's corn stalks in Bay and Arenac counties in an alleged act of sabotage.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about whoever allegedly sabotaged an Bay County farmer by attaching metal pieces to corn stalks.

The shards of scrap metal got ground up with corn during the harvest last month, causing the farmer to throw out corn from 1,000 acres of land estimated to cost about $500,000. Cattle could have become very sick or died if the metal ended up in their feed.

The dairy farmer found pieces of metal attached to corn stalks with blue zip ties in three fields located in Bay and Arenac counties. Farm workers discovered the alleged sabotage when machinery made loud grinding noises as the metal passed through.

The silage was supposed to feed the farmer’s 3,000 to 4,000 dairy cows.

Crime Stoppers of Bay County is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to whoever put attached metal to the farmer’s corn. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

