Reward offered after farmer lost $500,000 worth of silage to alleged sabotage

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about whoever allegedly sabotaged an Bay County farmer by attaching metal pieces to corn stalks.

The shards of scrap metal got ground up with corn during the harvest last month, causing the farmer to throw out corn from 1,000 acres of land estimated to cost about $500,000. Cattle could have become very sick or died if the metal ended up in their feed.

The dairy farmer found pieces of metal attached to corn stalks with blue zip ties in three fields located in Bay and Arenac counties. Farm workers discovered the alleged sabotage when machinery made loud grinding noises as the metal passed through.

The silage was supposed to feed the farmer’s 3,000 to 4,000 dairy cows.

Crime Stoppers of Bay County is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to whoever put attached metal to the farmer’s corn. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

