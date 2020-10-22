Advertisement

Reward offered in PetSmart shooting investigation

43-year-old Lee Curlee of Flint died after the shooting on Sept. 6
Lee Curlee was shot and killed outside the PetSmart store on Miller Road in Flint Township.
Lee Curlee was shot and killed outside the PetSmart store on Miller Road in Flint Township.(source: Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the suspect in a deadly shooting outside the PetSmart store on Miller Road in Flint Township last month.

Police say 43-year-old Lee Curlee of Flint was getting in his vehicle outside the store in the 4000 block of Miller Road around 6 p.m. Sept. 6 when an unknown person got out of a dark-colored vehicle, approached Curlee and opened fire.

Curlee was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect drove away on Miller Road before the Flint Township Police Department arrived. Investigators have not been able to identify the suspect about six weeks after the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the suspect.

