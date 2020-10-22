Advertisement

Saginaw Co. clerk addresses voter intimidation fears, record turnout

By Charlie Tinker
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WJRT) (10/21/2020)-Michigan’s 16 electoral votes remain one of the top prizes and the state has seen scores of recent appearances from both the Biden and Trump camps that cement its reputation as a battleground state.

In Saginaw County, they’re not only predicting record absentee and in person turnout, but also a record number of poll workers. Engagement in the process like that, combined with other recent developments has led to a lot of concern surrounding how Election Day will play out.

During a Wednesday training session, a fresh crop of Saginaw County election workers got their first look at what awaits them 13 days from now, when they’ll likely be needed more than ever.

“As of today, 52,156 applications have been submitted and 33,304 have been returned.”

Saginaw County Clerk Mike Hanley says that’s around triple anything his staff has seen before. While on the state level, the approximately 1.5 million ballots sent in thus far already just miss the benchmark set back in August. Hanley expects to shatter records at the polls as well.

“So many people are being discouraged from voting by mail, there will be stronger turnout at the polls as well,” Hanley predicted.

As these poll workers sat down for a largely familiar training session, the section on hecklers and poll watchers took on new relevance.

It comes amid swirling fears over the potential for widespread voter intimidation. The practice of staking out the polls is illegal unless they register ahead of time.  Efforts to secure the ballot box as neutral ground culminated in Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s recent ban on open carrying firearms into voting precincts.

“I think the worry is much greater than I can ever recall in the past,” Paul Rozycki related via Zoom Wednesday.

The Washington Post found 14 states had reported instances of voter intimidation. Foreign actors also continue to run interference, with the FBI confirming Wednesday voters in Florida and Alaska had received emails sent by Iran, cautioning Democrats to “vote for Trump, or else.” It’s like nothing Rozycki, a political science expert, has ever seen.

“The atmosphere is so different now,” Rozycki explained. “The current kidnapping threat against the governor--the mere fact someone even thought about that raises those threats to a new level.”

Hanley explained--come what may--Saginaw County is prepared to face it.

“I want to say on behalf of all the clerks, that it’s very discouraging for us,” Hanley related. “It’s distressing to see people demean the process and say we can’t trust the process.”

Hanley told ABC12 there would be police within striking distance of any problem spots, but that he remained optimistic the situation on the ground November 3 would remain civil.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saginaw Co. Clerk addresses voter intimidation fears, record turnout

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Crime

Flushing police looking for person of interest in assault case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police were called for a fight and believe the man pictured is one of two men who assaulted the victim.

News

Economist: GM investment a strong sign of rebounding economy

Updated: 4 hours ago

State

UIA offers one-on-one phone assistance for some struggling with unemployment filing issues

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Help is on the way for those workers frustrated by the inability to file and receive their unemployment benefits in a timely manner. A new appointment phone line has been set up for claimants requiring one-on-one support.

Latest News

News

Indoor visits allowed at Michigan nursing homes again

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Harrison man hit and killed on M-61 early Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The man from Harrison was walking east on the south side of M-61 west of Clarwin Road when a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado hit him around 6 a.m.

News

UIA offers one-on-one help for some workers seeking unemployment benefits help

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Vernon Township voters get ballots with wrong school board race

Updated: 5 hours ago
Every clerk knows issues will arise, but one problem in Shiawassee County could eventually lead to a recount.

News

Michigan care facilities concerned but happy to welcome visitors again

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
Although families have been allowed to safely visit outdoors since September, Governor Whitmer went a step farther Wednesday by allowing indoor visitation at residential care facilities for the first time in about seven months.

Coronavirus

Residential care facilities, residents excited for eased restrictions on indoor visitation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an order early Wednesday, allowing for indoor visitation at residential care facilities state wide.