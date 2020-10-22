Tenant claims Colorado landlord sent letter saying rent may double if Biden wins election

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KUSA) - A Colorado landlord is accused of penning a letter to his tenants saying he will double the rent if Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the presidential election.

Some who live in the trailer park are calling it voter suppression.

Cindy Marquez lives in the Fort Morgan trailer park owned by Ed Pagel, and she told KUSA her parents received the letter addressed to all tenants.

“He basically told us that if Biden won, our rent was going to double,” Marquez said.

The letter states taxes will increase, along with the price of utilities, gasoline and groceries, but Pagel also said rent will not be raised for at least two years if President Donald Trump is reelected.

“We can’t control how this whole election goes,” Marquez said. “We can’t control what everyone else does, you know, we can’t control the results.”

KUSA reached out to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office to see if the letter violated any laws, and the information was passed on to the state’s attorney general.

“Voting is your choice,” the letter states. “We are just informing our tenants what we will do according to the results.”

The increased rent won’t cut it for Cindy’s family.

“Our family lives paycheck to paycheck, and right now we barely make things out with what we get. With what our dad gets,” Marquez explained.

Marquez said others in the mobile home park wouldn’t be able to afford to stay either. She said her neighbors are confused and worried as election day gets closer.

KUSA has reached out to Pagel for a comment, but the television station didn’t hear back.

