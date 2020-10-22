Advertisement

Warming up!

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A warm front lifting from south to north as we go through the day today, overnight, and into tomorrow will bring rain and increasing temperatures. As the cold front moves through later tomorrow, temps will drop and we’ll have more scattered showers and storms.

The further south you are, you’re seeing that rain this morning and will be drier for the later-day hours, while north of the bay you’re more likely to see more rain into this evening. You’ll also stay a little cooler further north, while closer to the I-69 corridor you’ll be warmer. Temps rise to the lower 50s this afternoon, then we’ll hit our highs near midnight – by then we’ll be up to the lower 60s in many areas! We’ll continue to go up until around lunchtime tomorrow, seeing highs Friday near 70 southward, more of the low 60s north. We’ll see more scattered showers and storms with a passing cold front, with temps falling to the low 50s by dinner-time.

Winds today will shift from the E to the S at 5-10mph. They pick up overnight, shifting to the S and SW, at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. Friday will be breezy with steady SW to W winds at 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph.

Winds turn lighter this weekend with some sun on Saturday. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only be in the mid 40s with rain showers re-developing Sunday afternoon.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

