Advertisement

What it’s like to lose sense of smell, taste due to COVID

‘When I smell it ... it smells like burnt tires’
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – While a cough, shortness of breath and fever have characterized COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also lists “new loss of taste or smell” as one of the common symptoms, too.

Some of those suffering from that symptom say they can feel its effects even months after their original diagnosis.

“The chicken itself, ugh, it’s almost nauseating,” said Emily Welsh after taking a whiff.

“When I smell it now, it smells like burnt tires,” said Samira Jafari, who’s still trying to get her sense of smell back.

In a July study published on the JAMA Network, researchers found about 90% of patients surveyed who lost their sense of smell or taste improved or recovered within a month.

But nearly 11% said that the symptom was unchanged or worse over the same period.

“I went from no smell to like maybe 2 to 3 weeks of mild smells returning,” Jafari said. “Then, the smell went from returning gradually, slowly, mildly to just taking a very bad turn.”

For Welsh, her altered sense of smell assaults her at every turn.

“It’s been about 3 weeks since I’ve been smelling that burning plastic smell when I eat or shower, brush my teeth,” she said.

Jafari said she knows the feeling.

“You go through that maybe it’s just a weird day. Maybe something is just spoiled. Maybe the coffee is rancid and then you realize it’s not,” she said. “I thought there was really something going on in my house. I really thought something died in my garage.”

While we continue to learn more about COVID-19, Researchers say more studies are needed to determine how the virus impacts our senses.

One study published over the summer in the journal eLife found that people who tested positive for COVID-19 are 27 times more likely to lose their sense of smell than those who tested negative, making it more of an indicator of the virus can other symptoms, like a fever.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan regulators to decide on key nursing home COVID-19 policies by Nov. 15

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
New legislation signed into law Thursday requires two Michigan agencies to maintain oversight of nursing homes and long-term care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic while implementing a series of key policies.

National Politics

Trump posts ‘60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.

National Politics

Schumer: 'A Republican majority has left us no choice' but to boycott Barrett panel vote

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer explains why Democrats didn't attend the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Thursday that forwarded Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination.

National

US jobless claims drop to 787,000, but layoffs remain high

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 787,000, a sign that job losses may have eased slightly but are still running at historically high levels.

Latest News

National

Forecasters: Hurricane Epsilon should sideswipe Bermuda

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Epsilon’s maximum sustained winds dropped slightly as it moved northwest over the Atlantic Ocean on a path that should sideswipe Bermuda on Thursday.

Coronavirus

US regulators, experts take up thorny vaccine study issues

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration may have to decide by year’s end whether to allow use of the first vaccines against the virus.

National Politics

Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

Coronavirus

Whitmer signs COVID-19 workplace protections into law

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A centerpiece of the legislation signed Thursday imposes requirements on businesses to protect workers from COVID-19 on the job.

National Politics

Facebook, Twitter CEOs ordered to testify by GOP senators

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
With Democrats boycotting the hearing, the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee voted to authorize the legal orders if Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey did not agree to testify voluntarily.

Coronavirus

Southwest to resume selling every seat on flights

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
In an earnings report released Thursday, Southwest cited findings by medical and aviation organizations as a reason for resuming normal sales.