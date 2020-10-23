41-year-old woman critically injured after crash in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 41-year-old woman suffered critical head injuries after the SUV she was riding in got hit in a Flint intersection.

The woman was in the back seat of a Pontiac Aztek traveling north on Ann Arbor Street just after 6 p.m. when it got hit by a Chevrolet Impala driving west on Court Street, according to the Flint Police Department.

An ambulance rushed the 41-year-old to Hurley Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition Thursday evening.

Investigators don’t believe speed, alcohol or drug use were factors in the crash. Anyone with information on the crash should call Flint police at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

