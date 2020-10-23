Flint Police chief, community activist call for end to violence following 3-year-old’s shooting death

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police are investigating a drive by shooting that left a 3-year-old boy dead Thursday night.

Chief Terence Green says the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1600 block Oklahoma Ave.

Police said Williams was just sitting in the living room of his home– when gunfire erupted from outside the home.

Messiah Williams was rushed to Hurley Medical center – where he later died.

At this point, no suspects are in custody; however the chief said three people are believed to be involved in the shooting.

The chief said they’ve identified two suspects and are looking for a third.

At this point – there is no motive in the case while it is under investigation.

“We’re sick and tired of it. I know the community is. Law enforcement is sick and tired of it. It’s something that needs to end and will be thoroughly investigated. We are coming for those responsible. We are coming," Green added.

Community activists like Pastor Chris Martin said he is heartbroken to hear such news.

Martin said putting an end to violence in communities is going to take the community’s help.

That means things like seeing something and saying something.

More law enforcement patrolling neighborhoods will help that endeavor, but that’s not the entire solution.

“It’s going to take Flint becoming a village again. I was raised here and I know what we can do. It’s going to take all of us -- law enforcement, the philanthropic communities, it’s going to take police, everybody, the elected officials working together to really come up with a viable plan to curb this type of violence,” Martin said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Flint Police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

