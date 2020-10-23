Advertisement

Flint police investigate deadly shooting

The Flint Police Department
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Flint Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 3-year-old boy.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday night at a home on 1600 block of Oklahoma Ave. on the city’s east side.

Police say 3 people shot into the home, hitting and killing 3 year old Messiah Williams who was in the living room at the time.

At this point police are still searching for those three suspects.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

