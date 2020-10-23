JR’s Thurday Night Weather Report

With clouds in place, and with periods of rain through the day, Thursday was a dreary day to say the least. As a cold front approaches the area from the southwest, south-southwesterly winds will increase in speed as the night wears on. That wind will cause temperatures across all of Mid-Michigan to be steady, to slowly rising for the overnight period. The clouds may break-up a little bit, and there will be a chance of some patchy fog in some areas. By daybreak, readings will range from the 50s, to lower 60s.

More rain is likely for Friday as the front pushes across lower Michigan. Highest temperatures across the ABC12 viewing area will range from the middle 60s north, to the lower 70s across the southern parts of the area. The temperatures will peak in the late morning to the north, and early afternoon across the south. As the front moves off to the east during the afternoon, our blustery winds will shift in from the northwest. This will cause readings to quickly tumble for the rest of the day.

Once here, the chilly air is going to stick around for a while. With partly sunny skies expected for Saturday, high temperatures will hold in the middle 40s. Sunday will begin with a little bit of sunshine, and end with a chance of some showers. Highs will once again fall woefully short of the average of 57-degrees. In fact, all signs indicate that high temperatures will stay in the 40s for the better part of next week too. And, as we begin the month of November, even chillier air may result in some flakes of snow. We will keep our eye on that potential! - JR