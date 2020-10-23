Advertisement

Judge slashes bond for Jackson County man linked to Whitmer kidnapping plot

These 14 men are accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and attack state government.(source: WJRT)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) - A judge has slashed bond to $100,000 for a man accused of assisting in a scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and commit other violence against state government.

A defense attorney says Pete Musico’s alleged role was overstated by prosecutors. Kareem Johnson says Musico was kicked out of the group because he was too “soft” and wouldn’t commit to violence.

Judge Michael Klaeren reduced Musico’s bond, clearing the way for his release from jail. Musico and alleged co-conspirator Joseph Morrison, who lived together near Munith in Jackson County, initially were held on $10 million bond after their arrests.

Authorities allege members of two anti-government paramilitary groups plotted to kidnap Whitmer. Six men are charged in federal court, and eight more are charged in state court.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

