Kevin Bacon’s parents dispute defense’s claim their son asked for death

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -“Latunski stated that Kevin Bacon had explained to him that he had been suicidal in the past. The discussion began about how Latunski could make Mr. Bacon’s body disappear,” Detective Sergeant James Moore told a judge Friday.

He is the lead investigator in the case against Mark David Latunski. The 51-year-old is charged with open murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon’s dead body.

Bacon is believed to have died at Latunski’s home on December 24, 2019.

Five witnesses took the stand in a Shiawassee County courtroom Friday.

The defense is claiming Kevin Bacon wanted to die and Latunski was just helping him commit suicide.

Kevin Bacon’s parents, Karl and Pamela Bacon, said that’s simply not true. The two sat through 2.5 hours of witness testimony.

“My anxiety level’s through the roof. I heard things before I haven’t heard them yet. So I’m just trying to process it all and take it all in,” Karl Bacon explained.

The five witnesses who took the stand Friday detailed how Mark David Latunski allegedly killed their son on Christmas Eve, from the initial meet-up when the 25-year-old was blindfolded and bound to the sexual encounter to his gruesome death, which police say included cannibalisim.

“We’re struggling with it. Anybody who loses a child, it’s a struggle and to lose it this way it’s even worse. And then, the events of this past year. It’s been mind numbing,” Bacon added.

The county’s assistant medical examiner, a forensic scientist and three police officers took the stand.

During questioning of the lead investigator, we first heard Latunski’s defense. He claims Kevin Bacon asked for death.

“Kevin didn’t deserve this no matter what. And I don’t believe what he - Latunski - said because our son would never do something like that,” Pamela Bacon said.

“I think the suicide pack thing is another load of another story that seems to get built up, to get him off,” Karl Bacon added.

The Bacons said their son does have a history of mental illness, explaining he did try to commit suicide a few times. But they said, the last attempt was more than a year prior to his death.

“Once he did, he regretted it. So then he sought help and he’s been receiving help ever since,” Karl Bacon explained.

Bacon’s parents added they’re grateful for the community support and happy to see Latunski will stand trial. But, they said they won’t get justice for their son until Latunski is convicted.

“The death penalty doesn’t exist in the state so the maximum -- life without the possibility of parole is what I want,” Karl Bacon said. “Me too,” Pamela Bacon added.

Kevin Bacon disappeared on Christmas and was found in Latunski’s home two days later. Latunski has been in custody since his arrest on December 27.

His attorney entered an insanity plea back in February, but state psychiatrists ruled he is competent to stand trial.

Again, at Friday’s hearing, Latunski’s attorney tried to argue his client didn’t commit murder, but instead helped Bacon to commit suicide. Public Defender Doug Corwin even tried to add that charge to the list of crimes Latunski is accused of.

The Prosecutor cited People v. Kevorkian, arguing consent isn’t a defense.

Regardless, a defendant can’t add a charge. So, the judge denied the request, instead binding Latunski over to trial on the open murder and mutilation charges. No date has been set for trial.

