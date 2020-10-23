Late October thunderstorms knock down trees and power lines around Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Fire departments were busy around Mid-Michigan after a powerful line of thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines across the area.

As of 3:30 p.m., Consumers Energy reported more than 3,800 customers without power in Genesee County, more than 1,800 in Shiawassee County and more than 1,351 in Saginaw County.

DTE Energy reported hundreds more customers without power in Huron and Tuscola counties. In Huron County, more than 350 customers were without power east of Kinde while more than 550 customers were without power along the Lake Huron shoreline between Port Hope and Grindstone.

Genesee County Central Dispatch reported about 70 active incidents related to the storms, including trees down and power line problems. The north side of Flint, Genesee Township and the Clio area appeared to be the hardest hit.

