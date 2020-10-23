Advertisement

Late October thunderstorms knock down trees and power lines around Mid-Michigan

Genesee County Central dispatch reported about 70 active storm-related calls at 3:30 p.m.
A powerful line of thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around Mid-Michigan.
A powerful line of thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around Mid-Michigan.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Fire departments were busy around Mid-Michigan after a powerful line of thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines across the area.

As of 3:30 p.m., Consumers Energy reported more than 3,800 customers without power in Genesee County, more than 1,800 in Shiawassee County and more than 1,351 in Saginaw County.

DTE Energy reported hundreds more customers without power in Huron and Tuscola counties. In Huron County, more than 350 customers were without power east of Kinde while more than 550 customers were without power along the Lake Huron shoreline between Port Hope and Grindstone.

Stay with ABC12 News for updates on the weather. As storms move through, temperatures will begin falling significant from the upper 60s to the 30s overnight.

If you see damage and can safely take a photo, submit it to us here: ABC12 weather photo gallery.

