Latest exclusive ABC12 poll shows little movement in Michigan presidential race

Joe Biden maintains a nine-point lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan
Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump both have town hall events scheduled for Thursday.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump both have town hall events scheduled for Thursday.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest exclusive ABC12 polling numbers from EPIC-MRA show little movement among voters in Michigan.

The survey of 600 voters taken a week ago shows Joe Biden with a nine-point lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan at 48% to 39%. Another 5% say they would support a third party candidate and 8% were undecided.

The numbers are the same as a similar poll released last week.

In the race for one of Michigan’s U.S. Senate seats, incumbent Democrat Gary Peters leads Republican challenger John James by 45% to 39%. Another 5% say they are backing a third party candidate and 11% remain undecided.

Those also are the same numbers we saw in last week’s poll.

The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

