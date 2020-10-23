Latest exclusive ABC12 poll shows little movement in Michigan presidential race

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest exclusive ABC12 polling numbers from EPIC-MRA show little movement among voters in Michigan.

The survey of 600 voters taken a week ago shows Joe Biden with a nine-point lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan at 48% to 39%. Another 5% say they would support a third party candidate and 8% were undecided.

The numbers are the same as a similar poll released last week.

In the race for one of Michigan’s U.S. Senate seats, incumbent Democrat Gary Peters leads Republican challenger John James by 45% to 39%. Another 5% say they are backing a third party candidate and 11% remain undecided.

Those also are the same numbers we saw in last week’s poll.

The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

