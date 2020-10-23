Mark David Latunski appears by video for preliminary hearing in Kevin Bacon murder

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The man accused of killing and dismembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in his basement is facing a judge on Friday.

After months spent receiving treatment in a Michigan psychiatric hospital, accused murderer Mark David Latunski is appearing by video in a Shiawassee County Court for his preliminary hearing. A judge will decide whether to send the case to trial afterward.

Latunski, 51, is accused of killing and mutilating Bacon in the basement of Latunski’s former home on Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County’s Bennington Township last December.

Bacon’s family reported him missing when he failed to show up for a Christmas breakfast and his body was found in the basement of Latunski’s former home three days later. Court documents reveal Bacon met Latunski through an online dating app and went to his home.

Det. Christine Lutz with the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County testified about taking the missing persons report from Bacon’s family on Christmas day and finding his car parked outside a Dollar General store the following day.

In February, a Shiawassee County judge ruled that Latunski wasn’t mentally competent to stand trial at the time. But after months of treatment at the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry near Ypsilanti, Latunski was deemed competent to continue court proceedings.

The judge ruled in January that the court will allow an insanity defense for Latunski, who is being represented by Shiawassee County Public Defender Brian Corwin.

