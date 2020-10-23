Advertisement

Mark David Latunski appears by video for preliminary hearing in Kevin Bacon murder

Caption
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The man accused of killing and dismembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in his basement is facing a judge on Friday.

After months spent receiving treatment in a Michigan psychiatric hospital, accused murderer Mark David Latunski is appearing by video in a Shiawassee County Court for his preliminary hearing. A judge will decide whether to send the case to trial afterward.

Latunski, 51, is accused of killing and mutilating Bacon in the basement of Latunski’s former home on Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County’s Bennington Township last December.

RELATED: Documents reveal Mark David Latunski's long pattern of disturbing behavior

Bacon’s family reported him missing when he failed to show up for a Christmas breakfast and his body was found in the basement of Latunski’s former home three days later. Court documents reveal Bacon met Latunski through an online dating app and went to his home.

Det. Christine Lutz with the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County testified about taking the missing persons report from Bacon’s family on Christmas day and finding his car parked outside a Dollar General store the following day.

In February, a Shiawassee County judge ruled that Latunski wasn’t mentally competent to stand trial at the time. But after months of treatment at the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry near Ypsilanti, Latunski was deemed competent to continue court proceedings.

The judge ruled in January that the court will allow an insanity defense for Latunski, who is being represented by Shiawassee County Public Defender Brian Corwin.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Judge slashes bond for Jackson County man linked to Whitmer kidnapping plot

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
A defense attorney says Pete Musico’s alleged role was overstated by prosecutors.

State

Postal delays in battleground states persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays persisting across the country as millions of Americans begin voting by mail.

Mark David Latunski preliminary hearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mark David Latunski is appearing by video for his preliminary hearing in a Shiawassee County courtroom on murder charges for the death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.

News

41-year-old woman critically injured after crash in Flint

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
An ambulance rushed the 41-year-old to Hurley Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition Thursday evening.

Latest News

Lottery

Michigan man accidentally wins two $1 million Mega Millions prizes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Both tickets matched the five white balls -- 01-05-09-10-23 -- and each brought him a separate $1 million prize.

National Politics

Outside groups spur record spending in Michigan Senate race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
The race between incumbent Democrat Sen. Gary Peters and challenger John James is breaking spending records in Michigan.

Crime

Flint police investigate deadly shooting of 3-year-old boy

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 3-year-old boy.

News

Planned Tuscola Co. medical facility to expand rural access to healthcare

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Planned Tuscola Co. medical facility to expand rural healthcare access, create more than 100 jobs

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
The Putman family announced it would build a multi-million dollar clinic just outside of Caro, bringing well over 100 jobs and badly needed specialized medical care.

Local

Michigan Department of Transportation preparing snowplows for winter

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
While the snow is still holding off in Mid-Michigan, it’s not too far away.