Mark David Latunski sent to trial on murder charge for Kevin Bacon’s death

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The man accused of killing and dismembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon around Christmastime last year will stand trial on murder charges.

A Shiawassee County judge sent the case against 51-year-old Mark David Latunski to trial on Friday after hearing testimony from five witnesses in a preliminary hearing. Latunski appeared at the hearing on a video feed but was not in the courtroom.

Latunski is charged with open murder and mutilating a dead body. He could face up to life in prison if convicted. A trial date for Latunski was not immediately scheduled.

Latunski is accused of killing and mutilating Bacon in the basement of Latunski’s former home on Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County’s Bennington Township last December. Bacon’s family reported him missing when he failed to show up for a Christmas breakfast and his body was found in the basement of Latunski’s former home three days later.

Court documents reveal Bacon met Latunski through an online dating app and went to his home.

During testimony Friday, a Michigan State Police investigator said Latunski told police that he had an agreement with Bacon to kill him and use his body for a number of things.

Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. James Moore, who was the lead investigator in the case, testified that Latunski told detectives that he told Bacon he could make his body disappear and Bacon allegedly said, “Just do it.”

Det. Christine Lutz with the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County testified about taking the missing persons report from Bacon’s family on Christmas day and finding his car parked outside a Family Dollar store the following day.

She said investigators found a bag of clothes matching the description of what Bacon was last seen wearing and his cell phone. Lutz testified that she believes Latunski was setting up Bacon so he couldn’t escape or call for help.

Michigan State Police Det. Robert Viviano testified about going to Latunski’s house with four other police officers later that week, because they had evidence indicating Bacon may be there. Viviano said he found Bacon’s partially dismembered body hanging in Latunski’s basement.

Viviano testified that he yelled “Oh my God, oh my God” when he made the discovery. Another officer immediately handcuffed Latunski.

Moore brought a knife to court in an evidence bag. He testified that the knife was the murder weapon that Latunski used to kill Bacon and a Michigan State Police forensic scientist testified that Bacon’s DNA was found on the knife.

MSP Detective Sergeant James Moore - lead investigator on this case shows the murder weapon - a knife the Prosecutor has said was used to stab Kevin Bacon and slit his throat pic.twitter.com/YDLy9cxeVA — Ann Pierret (@AnnPierret) October 23, 2020

Forensic pathologist Dr. Patrick Harisma testified about Bacon’s autopsy. He told the court that Bacon died of homicide caused by sharp force injuries and described stab wounds found on Bacon’s neck.

In February, a Shiawassee County judge ruled that Latunski wasn’t mentally competent to stand trial at the time. But after months of treatment at the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry near Ypsilanti, Latunski was deemed competent to continue court proceedings.

The judge ruled in January that the court will allow an insanity defense for Latunski, who is being represented by Shiawassee County Public Defender Brian Corwin.

