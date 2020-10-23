Advertisement

Mark David Latunski sent to trial on murder charge for Kevin Bacon’s death

Caption
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The man accused of killing and dismembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon around Christmastime last year will stand trial on murder charges.

A Shiawassee County judge sent the case against 51-year-old Mark David Latunski to trial on Friday after hearing testimony from five witnesses in a preliminary hearing. Latunski appeared at the hearing on a video feed but was not in the courtroom.

Latunski is charged with open murder and mutilating a dead body. He could face up to life in prison if convicted. A trial date for Latunski was not immediately scheduled.

Latunski is accused of killing and mutilating Bacon in the basement of Latunski’s former home on Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County’s Bennington Township last December. Bacon’s family reported him missing when he failed to show up for a Christmas breakfast and his body was found in the basement of Latunski’s former home three days later.

Court documents reveal Bacon met Latunski through an online dating app and went to his home.

During testimony Friday, a Michigan State Police investigator said Latunski told police that he had an agreement with Bacon to kill him and use his body for a number of things.

Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. James Moore, who was the lead investigator in the case, testified that Latunski told detectives that he told Bacon he could make his body disappear and Bacon allegedly said, “Just do it.”

Det. Christine Lutz with the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County testified about taking the missing persons report from Bacon’s family on Christmas day and finding his car parked outside a Family Dollar store the following day.

She said investigators found a bag of clothes matching the description of what Bacon was last seen wearing and his cell phone. Lutz testified that she believes Latunski was setting up Bacon so he couldn’t escape or call for help.

Michigan State Police Det. Robert Viviano testified about going to Latunski’s house with four other police officers later that week, because they had evidence indicating Bacon may be there. Viviano said he found Bacon’s partially dismembered body hanging in Latunski’s basement.

Viviano testified that he yelled “Oh my God, oh my God” when he made the discovery. Another officer immediately handcuffed Latunski.

Moore brought a knife to court in an evidence bag. He testified that the knife was the murder weapon that Latunski used to kill Bacon and a Michigan State Police forensic scientist testified that Bacon’s DNA was found on the knife.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Patrick Harisma testified about Bacon’s autopsy. He told the court that Bacon died of homicide caused by sharp force injuries and described stab wounds found on Bacon’s neck.

In February, a Shiawassee County judge ruled that Latunski wasn’t mentally competent to stand trial at the time. But after months of treatment at the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry near Ypsilanti, Latunski was deemed competent to continue court proceedings.

The judge ruled in January that the court will allow an insanity defense for Latunski, who is being represented by Shiawassee County Public Defender Brian Corwin.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

McLaren Lapeer Region nurses agree to 3-year contract with new benefits

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Schedule changes include weekend-only shifts for operating room nurses, enhanced fatigue time and a better process for approving paid time off.

State

MHSAA plans to start fall Michigan high school sports season on time

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The winter season for Michigan high school sports will begin on time with continued precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Crime

Judge slashes bond for Jackson County man linked to Whitmer kidnapping plot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
A defense attorney says Pete Musico’s alleged role was overstated by prosecutors.

State

Postal delays in battleground states persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays persisting across the country as millions of Americans begin voting by mail.

Latest News

Crime

Mark David Latunski appears by video for preliminary hearing in Kevin Bacon murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Accused murderer Mark David Latunski is appearing by video in a Shiawassee County Court for his preliminary hearing.

Mark David Latunski preliminary hearing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mark David Latunski is appearing by video for his preliminary hearing in a Shiawassee County courtroom on murder charges for the death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.

News

41-year-old woman critically injured after crash in Flint

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
An ambulance rushed the 41-year-old to Hurley Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition Thursday evening.

Lottery

Michigan man accidentally wins two $1 million Mega Millions prizes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Both tickets matched the five white balls -- 01-05-09-10-23 -- and each brought him a separate $1 million prize.

National Politics

Outside groups spur record spending in Michigan Senate race

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
The race between incumbent Democrat Sen. Gary Peters and challenger John James is breaking spending records in Michigan.

Crime

Flint police investigate deadly shooting of 3-year-old boy

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 3-year-old boy.