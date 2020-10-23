Advertisement

Michigan reports 1,800+ new COVID-19 cases for second straight day

More than 1,200 new cases have been reported for 11 straight days
(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva)
(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva) (WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan health officials reported slightly fewer new coronavirus cases on Friday, but still marked the second straight day with more than 1,800 and 11th straight day with more than 1,200.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,826 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday for a total of 154,688. That is the fifth highest daily increase for the state on record.

State health officials also reported 18 more deaths from coronavirus on Friday for a total of 7,147.

The month-long coronavirus surge in Genesee County began to wane on Thursday with only 48 new cases, according to the Genesee County Health Department. That is the lowest total for the county since Sunday.

Statewide, coronavirus diagnostic testing reached its second highest level on record Thursday with nearly 58,000 tests completed. Only the Oct. 15 testing total of more than 60,800 is higher.

The percentage of positive tests bounced back to 5.52% on Thursday -- the fifth day out of the past seven above 5%.

The number of people hospitalized with a confirmed or probable case of coronavirus increased again by 43 on Friday to a total of 1,241. That includes 1,047 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of 54 from Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators increased by nine on Friday to 121 while the number of patients in intensive care also increased by nine to a total of 304.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

  • Genesee, 5,348 cases and 302 deaths, which is an increase of 70 cases.
  • Saginaw, 3,396 cases, 147 deaths and 1,908 patients recovered, which is an increase of 46 cases and 11 recoveries.
  • Arenac, 82 cases, three deaths and 52 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Bay, 1,196 cases, 60 deaths and 957 patients recovered, which is an increase of 18 cases, one death and one recovery.
  • Clare, 222 cases, nine deaths and 88 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.
  • Gladwin, 154 cases, two deaths and 77 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Gratiot, 379 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.
  • Huron, 217 cases, five deaths and 182 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Iosco, 227 cases, 14 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Isabella, 863 cases, 15 deaths and 585 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases.
  • Lapeer, 710 cases, 37 deaths and 452 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.
  • Midland, 777 cases, 14 deaths and 644 recoveries, which is an increase of 32 cases and 121 recoveries.
  • Ogemaw, 81 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Oscoda, 35 cases, one death and 22 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 128 cases, five deaths and 67 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.
  • Sanilac, 170 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Shiawassee, 628 cases, 33 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and one death.
  • Tuscola, 547 cases, 35 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease’s grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to Idaho reel under the surge.

National

States eye new restriction as COVID cases climb

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
New COVID-19 cases hitting a three-month high as hospitalizations soar and an updated model from the University of Washington projects more than 160,000 Americans will likely die from the virus in the next three months.

News

McLaren Lapeer Region nurses agree to 3-year contract with new benefits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Schedule changes include weekend-only shifts for operating room nurses, enhanced fatigue time and a better process for approving paid time off.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021.

Latest News

National Politics

Final debate wrap

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
President Trump and Joe Biden square off in second and final debate of the 2020 election.

State Legislature

State business leaders call on Legislature for unified, sustained response to COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Dozens of business leaders and organizations in the state have signed an open letter to lawmakers and Governor Gretchen Whitmer – calling for a sustained and unified response to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

First woman tapped to lead Genesee County Health Department

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Dr. Pamela Hackert will not only replace John McKellar as health director, she will also be tasked with being the County's Medical Director.

Coronavirus

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

Coronavirus

Genesee County health director explains coronavirus surge, possible data error

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The County is not dealing with one large outbreak, rather several small outbreaks of the coronavirus.

Education

Michigan State University to increase in-person classes in January, skip spring break

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. said the school will offer 400 in-person classes for the spring semester, up from 40 in the fall.