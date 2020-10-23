Michigan reports 1,800+ new COVID-19 cases for second straight day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan health officials reported slightly fewer new coronavirus cases on Friday, but still marked the second straight day with more than 1,800 and 11th straight day with more than 1,200.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,826 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday for a total of 154,688. That is the fifth highest daily increase for the state on record.

State health officials also reported 18 more deaths from coronavirus on Friday for a total of 7,147.

The month-long coronavirus surge in Genesee County began to wane on Thursday with only 48 new cases, according to the Genesee County Health Department. That is the lowest total for the county since Sunday.

Statewide, coronavirus diagnostic testing reached its second highest level on record Thursday with nearly 58,000 tests completed. Only the Oct. 15 testing total of more than 60,800 is higher.

The percentage of positive tests bounced back to 5.52% on Thursday -- the fifth day out of the past seven above 5%.

The number of people hospitalized with a confirmed or probable case of coronavirus increased again by 43 on Friday to a total of 1,241. That includes 1,047 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of 54 from Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators increased by nine on Friday to 121 while the number of patients in intensive care also increased by nine to a total of 304.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 5,348 cases and 302 deaths, which is an increase of 70 cases.

Saginaw, 3,396 cases, 147 deaths and 1,908 patients recovered, which is an increase of 46 cases and 11 recoveries.

Arenac, 82 cases, three deaths and 52 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 1,196 cases, 60 deaths and 957 patients recovered, which is an increase of 18 cases, one death and one recovery.

Clare, 222 cases, nine deaths and 88 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Gladwin, 154 cases, two deaths and 77 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gratiot, 379 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Huron, 217 cases, five deaths and 182 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Iosco, 227 cases, 14 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is no change.

Isabella, 863 cases, 15 deaths and 585 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Lapeer, 710 cases, 37 deaths and 452 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Midland, 777 cases, 14 deaths and 644 recoveries, which is an increase of 32 cases and 121 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 81 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Oscoda, 35 cases, one death and 22 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 128 cases, five deaths and 67 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Sanilac, 170 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Shiawassee, 628 cases, 33 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Tuscola, 547 cases, 35 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases.

