Midland United Way, Whirlpool team up to offer discounted appliances for flood survivors

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) -Five months later---the recovery process continues for those impacted by the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams.

Friday - some homeowners took another step in getting back into their homes.

Cathy Little was first in line this morning outside of the old Younkers store in the Midland Mall-- hoping to purchase some important household items she desperately needs.

“So I’m here to replace some appliances for my kitchen, dishwasher, microwave, stove, oven and a washer and dryer,” said flood survivor, Jennifer Johnson.

Little lives on the Sanford Lake-- where historic flood waters swept into homes following the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams-- causing millions of dollars in damage.

“I look at this whole flood experience as a death and so you take it step by step,” said Little.

Friday-- Little along with other flood survivors had an opportunity to purchase appliances at deeply discounted prices at sale hosted by the United Way of Midland and Whirlpool.

Jennifer Johnson came in from her home in James Township.

She says she suffered 88 thousand dollars in damage from the flood. She is hoping to purchase a frig and dishwasher.

“This is great, especially since Whirlpool has a manufacturing plant in Michigan. It’s really nice to have Michigan products available for a disaster like this. It’s really a big help to the community,” said flood survivor, Jennifer Johnson.

More than 650 appliances are available to purchase during the 3-day sale- which will open up to the public Saturday following today’s early access for flood survivors.

Flood survivors also get an additional 20 percent off already discounted prices.

“Appliances right now are tough to come by and to be able to get them at a discounted so they can stretch those flood dollars even further means so much,” United Way of Midland President, Holly MIller.

