Advertisement

Midland United Way, Whirlpool team up to offer discounted appliances for flood survivors

Record-breaking floods heavily damaged the M-30 bridge over the Tittabawassee River in Midland County.
Record-breaking floods heavily damaged the M-30 bridge over the Tittabawassee River in Midland County.((source: Michigan Department of Transportation))
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) -Five months later---the recovery process continues for those impacted by the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams.

Friday - some homeowners took another step in getting back into their homes.

Cathy Little was first in line this morning outside of the old Younkers store in the Midland Mall-- hoping to purchase some important household items she desperately needs.

“So I’m here to replace some appliances for my kitchen, dishwasher, microwave, stove, oven and a washer and dryer,” said flood survivor, Jennifer Johnson.

Little lives on the Sanford Lake-- where historic flood waters swept into homes following the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams-- causing millions of dollars in damage.

“I look at this whole flood experience as a death and so you take it step by step,” said Little.

Friday-- Little along with other flood survivors had an opportunity to purchase appliances at deeply discounted prices at sale hosted by the United Way of Midland and Whirlpool.

Jennifer Johnson came in from her home in James Township.

She says she suffered 88 thousand dollars in damage from the flood. She is hoping to purchase a frig and dishwasher.

“This is great, especially since Whirlpool has a manufacturing plant in Michigan. It’s really nice to have Michigan products available for a disaster like this. It’s really a big help to the community,” said flood survivor, Jennifer Johnson.

More than 650 appliances are available to purchase during the 3-day sale- which will open up to the public Saturday following today’s early access for flood survivors.

Flood survivors also get an additional 20 percent off already discounted prices.

“Appliances right now are tough to come by and to be able to get them at a discounted so they can stretch those flood dollars even further means so much,” United Way of Midland President, Holly MIller.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Workers continue to struggle with unemployment benefits process

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Between March 15th to September 2nd, 2.1 million Michiganders have been paid unemployment benefits.

News

Unemployment benefits woes continue for Michiganders

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Mark David Latunski to stand trial in death of Kevin Bacon

Updated: 1 hour ago
The lead investigator testified that Latunski told him about an alleged deal to kill Bacon

News

Flint Police chief, community activist call for end to violence following 3-year-old’s shooting death

Updated: 1 hour ago
Flint Police are investigating a drive by shooting that left a 3-year-old boy dead Thursday night. Chief Terence Green says the incident happened around 11:30

Latest News

State

Whitmer leading four-day bus tour across Michigan for Biden-Harris campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The “Soul of the Nation” tour will focus on early voting by encouraging people to take advantage of the option to vote in person prior to Election Day.

News

HVAC readiness a factor in combatting COVID-19 in Michigan public schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
Although the Westwood Heights district in Mt. Morris Township is all virtual now, the school system has been upgrading its infection protection technology since spring 2019 before the pandemic upended American lives.

Crime

Flint Police chief, community activist call for end to violence following 3-year-old’s shooting death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Chief Terence Green says the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1600 block Oklahoma Ave.

Crime

Kevin Bacon’s parents dispute defense’s claim their son asked for death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Police found the 25-year-old dead inside Mark David Latunski’s home. The defense is claiming Kevin Bacon wanted to die and Latunski was helping him commit suicide.

Local

Saginaw Road bridge in Sanford reopens five months after dam break and flooding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
The small section of roadway is bringing people together in more ways than one.

News

Saginaw Road bridge in Sanford reopens five months after floods

Updated: 1 hours ago