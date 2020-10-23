Advertisement

Outside groups spur record spending in Michigan Senate race

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s one of the most contentious and costly races in state history.

Recent polls are tight in Michigan as Republican challenger John James hopes to unseat Democrat Sen. Gary Peters.

“We do think Gary Peters is vulnerable,” said Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Steve Cortes. “We also think that John James, the challenger, is an incredible candidate. We are confident that this is going to be his time to shine.”

Democratic National Committee Deputy Communications Director Chris Meagher says it’s an important race as the party is working to regain the Senate Majority.

“In Washington there are work horses and there are show horses,” said Meagher. “Sen. Peters has been a work horse for Michigan. We see it as really important to make sure Sen. Peters is back in the Senate working on behalf of Michigan.”

Simon D. Schuster, executive director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, says outside groups are driving record spending in the run-up to Election Day.

This month, the Republican Senate Leadership Fund announced two large advertising purchases in the state totaling $14.6 million.

Similarly, the Democrat Senate Majority PAC is spending upwards of $25 million on the Michigan race.

Then, there’s the dark money.

“Dark money organizations are organizations that don’t have to disclose the source of their funding,” said Schuster. “Increasingly we are seeing them used as instruments funneling undisclosed dollars into races that has never been seen before in American history.”

Overall, Schuster says he has identified more than 40 outside groups investing into the contest.

With the addition of individual donations and campaign fundraising, Schuster projects the total price tag on the Michigan Senate race will surpass $100 million.

“It has an effect on the public policy process,” said Schuster. “I think it’s important that people understand the motivations of people spending this money.”

Schuster adds there are several barriers to measuring the true cost of such an expensive race.

He expects finalized totals won’t be known until early next year, when year-end reports are due.

According to the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, the $93.4 million 2018 gubernatorial race was the most expensive in state history.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State Legislature

State business leaders call on Legislature for unified, sustained response to COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Dozens of business leaders and organizations in the state have signed an open letter to lawmakers and Governor Gretchen Whitmer – calling for a sustained and unified response to COVID-19.

Politics

Vernon Township voters get ballots with wrong school board race

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Every clerk knows issues will arise, but one problem in Shiawassee County could eventually lead to a recount.

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence planning campaign stops in Waterford and Indiana

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Pence is scheduled to appear at Barnstormers Flight Training at the Oakland County International Airport around 12:30 p.m.

Community

Poll workers prepare for more tasks, busier Election Day

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Many offices are still looking for people to step up; but in Genesee County, one clerk's office has been luckier than others.

Latest News

News

Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, stopping in Saginaw on Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Jill Biden will take part in three events in Detroit, Madison Heights and Dearborn before traveling to Saginaw for a Vote Now car rally.

State

Michigan lawmaker expects lawsuit over ban on open-carry firearms at polls

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
He accused Benson of “fearmongering to suppress voters” and prevent people from exercising their Second Amendment rights.

News

Michigan court stops 2-week absentee ballot extension

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The court says any changes must rest with the Legislature, not the judiciary.

Politics

Half of people polled agree with Supreme Court ruling limiting Whitmer’s powers

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The poll conducted by EPIC-MRA for ABC12 shows 55% of likely voters gave Whitmer a favorable rating while 38% gave her an unfavorable rating.

Politics

Magic Johnson stumping for Biden and Harris in Michigan this weekend

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Johnson will be in Detroit for a “Shop Talk” roundtable conversation about voting among Black Men.

State

Open-carried firearms banned in Michigan polling places

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The directive from Benson prohibits openly carrying firearms in the polling place, a hallway used by voters or within 100 feet of the building entrance for voters.