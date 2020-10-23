Planned Tuscola Co. medical facility to expand rural healthcare access, create more than 100 jobs

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WJRT) (10/22/2020)-Big plans are in the works that promise to bring critical health care access to a rural mid-Michigan community.

The Putman family announced it would build a multi-million dollar clinic just outside of Caro, bringing well over 100 jobs and badly needed specialized medical care.

The heavy equipment and busted concrete may not ordinarily warrant a second thought in this somewhat industrial stretch of West Caro Road just outside of Caro, but the multi-million dollar medical facility for which they’re clearing the way promises to usher in an extraordinary transformation.

“The Putmans have been lifelong residents of the community. We’re more than happy they chose Caro.”

Indianfields Township Supervisor Ray Rendon says the Putman family has been working with his office for the last month.

“At the township level, we’re doing everything we can to move this along,” Rendon said. “It’s going to be a shot in the arm.”

An artist’s rendering of the future William E. Putman II Medical building shows the transformation soon to be underway. The project’s backers bill the $7-million, 42,000 square foot facility as state-of-the-art, bringing with it 122 local jobs for professionals that run the medical spectrum.

“We have a lot of people in our community that are out of work.”

That was Ann Hepfer, who serves as the health officer for Huron and Tuscola Counties.

“Being in a rural county, we lack a lot of services that you would find if you go to the city,” Hepfer related.

Offering on-site physical therapy, a pharmacy, family medicine, chiropractic services, urology, X-Ray, lab services, aesthetics, urgent care and other specialized services, the clinic will function as an all-in-one.

“A lot of people from our community here, especially those that are seniors, have to travel to Saginaw or Bay City for cardiac care, any type of specialty care, actually,” Hepfer said, explaining the need that exists in her community.

Combined with other recent efforts, including McLaren’s acquisition of the old Caro hospital, Hepfer noted the changing times, watching this one-time desert for medical care rapidly become an oasis.

“The new Caro Center also is in the process right now of being built,” she noted. “So, both of those are great medical advances for our community.”

Groundbreaking is slated to get underway next Wednesday, October 28 with construction expected to wrap-up later next year.

