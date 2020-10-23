Advertisement

Severe storms possible Friday as strong cold front pushes through Mid-Michigan

A very strong cold front is forecast to move through Mid-Michigan Friday afternoon and it could fire off some strong to severe thunderstorms in parts of the area.
Severe weather outlook in Mid-Michigan on Friday, October 23.
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
As of its latest update Friday morning, the Storm Prediction Center has a “slight” risk for severe weather for most of the Thumb into the I-69 corridor. A “marginal” risk (lower threat) is in place roughly from a line from Bay City to Owosso and southeast.

The storms will move in ahead of a strong October cold front and it looks like the window for storms will be from around 1-7 p.m. Gusty winds and some large hail are the main threats but a nonzero tornado threat exists as well.

After the cold front pushes through, temperatures will crash across Mid-Michigan and will likely be in the 40s by the evening.

Today is a good day to be weather aware and make sure you have multiple ways to receive watch or warning information.

As always, stay with the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team for updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

