Severe Storms Race East Friday Evening

Damage Reports Are Coming In.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A line of severe storms along a cold front is racing east Friday evening. By 6:00 p.m., much of the active weather will be east of the ABC12 viewing area over Lake Huron. Until then, expect the possibility of wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and large hail for our counties in the Thumb.

Into the late evening hours (after 6:00 p.m.) temperatures will begin to plummet behind our cold front. Friday night football goers will need to bundle up! By 7:00 p.m. many of us will be in the lower 50s if not already down into the upper 40s. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest with a few lingering showers as well.

Overnight, we’ll hold onto some clouds with clearing for others. Lows will fall all the way down into the 30s.

Saturday and Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 40s. At least it’ll be dry though!

