Strong storms possible Friday afternoon as strong cold front pushes through

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A busy weather day is shaping up for Mid-Michigan to wrap up the work week as a very strong cold front is set to move through the area throughout the day.

Temperatures to start the day are very warm in the 60s and there will also be some fog in spots during the morning so you may want to allow a few extra minutes to get to work or school this morning. Temperatures will rise steadily up until that cold front arrives, which is expected to happen early in the afternoon. So the further north you go, the cooler it will be. Further south, temperatures getting into the lower 70s early this afternoon is a good bet with upper 60s further north. After that cold front moves through, temperatures will crash into the 40s by this evening.

This cold front will also bring the threat for thunderstorms as it moves through, some of which could be strong to possibly severe. The greatest chance for severe weather will be from early afternoon, around 2 p.m. to about 8 p.m. This chance is greatest from the Tri-Cities and southeastward. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe weather from the Saginaw Bay stretching southwest to near Owosso and a slight risk from Flint into the Thumb and southeast. Strong winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado is possible. Should note that this will all be dependent on when the cold front arrives. If it moves through earlier, there will be a smaller threat and if it moves through later, a better threat. So it’s important to be paying attention to the weather today and have ways to receive watch/warning information.

A drastically different day is expected to begin the weekend with highs only in the middle 40s tomorrow and partly cloudy skies. We’ll stay cool into Sunday as well with a few more clouds and highs in the upper 40s. Late Sunday into Monday, there is the chance for a few showers. Into next week, cooler than normal temperatures are expected all week long with highs in the 40s and on-and-off rain chances midweek.

