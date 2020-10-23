Advertisement

Temperatures Plummet Into Saturday

40s for high on Saturday
By Brad Sugden
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Into the late evening hours temperatures will begin to plummet behind our cold front. Friday night football goers will need to bundle up! By 7:00 p.m. many of us will be in the lower 50s if not already down into the upper 40s. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest with a few lingering showers as well.

Overnight, we’ll hold onto some clouds with clearing for others. Lows will fall all the way down into the 30s.

Saturday and Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 40s. At least it’ll be dry though! Rain arrives Monday.

