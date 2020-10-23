Whitmer leading four-day bus tour across Michigan for Biden-Harris campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is launching a four-day statewide bus tour to build excitement about the Biden-Harris presidential ticket in the final days of the campaign.

The “Soul of the Nation” tour will focus on early voting by encouraging people to take advantage of the option to vote in person prior to Election Day.

Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Congressman Dan Kildee and other prominent Democrats from Michigan will take part. Stops include Jackson, Lansing, Bay City, Flint and several locations in Metro Detroit.

