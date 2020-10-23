Advertisement

Workers continue to struggle with unemployment benefits process

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) -"I’ve got my rent due next week and I don’t quite know how I’m going to pay that yet," said Midland resident, Gail Austin.

Gail Austin lost her job the first week of September. Adding to her anguish-- the waiting game when it comes to receiving unemployment benefits.

“I know I’ve got the money coming, I’ve been approved for x amount of weeks. For 22 weeks, then it goes into 13 weeks, then it goes into 20 more weeks, so I have the money, I just can’t get them to put it into my account,”

Austin said she can’t understand why the state isn’t doing more to make the process easier.

The state employs 50-thousand people.

Since late March, employees who are not critical infrastructure workers- have been working remotely

“They are essential workers, they need to be in their job site back working again,”

Between March 15th to September 2nd, 2.1 million Michiganders have been paid unemployment benefits.

In 2019, the jobless rate was under 4 percent. The current numbers- often overwhelming the system.

This week, the state of Michigan announced the creation of a phone assistance help line that offers one-on-one appointments for people having trouble receiving their unemployment benefits.

Unfortunately for Austin, since she has been approved for benefits, she is not eligible to use the service. As recently as the 15th Austin says she was assured that she would receive a check this week.

But so far, that hasn’t happened, now as the first of the month draws near-- Austin says she doesn’t know what she is going to do.

“I looked at resources and they are agreeable to help me, they are going to try to help me. I’m two months still waiting to get a check,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unemployment benefits woes continue for Michiganders

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Mark David Latunski to stand trial in death of Kevin Bacon

Updated: 1 hour ago
The lead investigator testified that Latunski told him about an alleged deal to kill Bacon

News

Flint Police chief, community activist call for end to violence following 3-year-old’s shooting death

Updated: 1 hour ago
Flint Police are investigating a drive by shooting that left a 3-year-old boy dead Thursday night. Chief Terence Green says the incident happened around 11:30

State

Whitmer leading four-day bus tour across Michigan for Biden-Harris campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The “Soul of the Nation” tour will focus on early voting by encouraging people to take advantage of the option to vote in person prior to Election Day.

Latest News

News

HVAC readiness a factor in combatting COVID-19 in Michigan public schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
Although the Westwood Heights district in Mt. Morris Township is all virtual now, the school system has been upgrading its infection protection technology since spring 2019 before the pandemic upended American lives.

Crime

Flint Police chief, community activist call for end to violence following 3-year-old’s shooting death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Chief Terence Green says the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1600 block Oklahoma Ave.

Crime

Kevin Bacon’s parents dispute defense’s claim their son asked for death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Police found the 25-year-old dead inside Mark David Latunski’s home. The defense is claiming Kevin Bacon wanted to die and Latunski was helping him commit suicide.

Local

Saginaw Road bridge in Sanford reopens five months after dam break and flooding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
The small section of roadway is bringing people together in more ways than one.

News

Saginaw Road bridge in Sanford reopens five months after floods

Updated: 1 hours ago

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1,800+ new COVID-19 cases for second straight day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,826 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday for a total of 154,688.